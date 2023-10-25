Opinion

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Newcastle United back in Champions League action.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to build on an eight match unbeaten run of six wins and two draws…

Nat Seaton:

“A hard defeat to take but maybe just maybe we deserved a draw with those last chances?

“Too many players not at their best against quality opposition and losing Isak so early was a big blow.

“This is what we expected in the Champions League, hopefully we take the defeat and move on and at Dortmund we can cancel out this win with our own – I know I make it sound easy don’t I?

“On to Wolves and the Premier League and hopefully a good performance and a positive result.”

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

“Fine margins.

“How unlucky were we?

“Hit on the break right on half time, their keeper makes a fantastic save and we hit the woodwork twice.

“We are still in with a shout of qualifying but it’s just got a little bit harder.

“HTL”

Greg Aitken:

“First taste of defeat against a really organised Dortmund team.

“I have chosen not to analyse the game and simply say we were worthy of at least a point.

“Relief was evident on the face of the Dortmund manager at full time.

“Our heroes in the famous black and white doing our supporters proud and I really love what this team stands for, as a club we have so much to be proud of.

“I want to close by saying I felt somewhat disappointed in us the supporters in that second half, it always seems to be the same at SJP after the break, a flat atmosphere usually relying on the players to give us something to shout about.

“We should have lifted the boys home today as soon as the referee blew the whistle to start the second half, sure enough the majority of these players have fought hard for this club during the darkest of times.

“I didn’t feel we were there for them tonight.”

Simon Ritter:

“So much positivity before kick-off, including another brilliant spectacle organised by Wor Flags and criminally underplayed by the TNT Sports cameras, was washed away on a wet and windy night when little went right for Newcastle United.

“Dortmund flew out of the blocks in a ridiculously open first 20 minutes.

“If not for Pope they would have been out of sight.

“The inevitable goal came in the 45 minute, when Gordon (with Schar and Pope our top performers) lost the ball in the middle of midfield to a superb Schlotterbeck tackle.

“The centre-half broke forward and passed to Nmecha, who steered a first-time shot into the left corner of Pope’s net.

“Isak had been replaced half an hour earlier with what looked a muscle injury and Wilson, his replacement, was feeding off scraps until he hit the keeper from six yards after great work by Gordon. Should have equalised.

“Bad luck increased as the rain poured down, with Wilson powering the ball off the bar with a combination of shoulder and head.

“With the final chance of a game that somehow had only one goal, Gordon’s deflected shot looped over Kobel but again bounced away off his bar.

“With Murphy lasting less than five minutes because of a shoulder injury, the only upside tonight might be that our goal difference is still plus-two.”

Billy Miller:

“Disappointing in so many ways.

“The injuries, the incapable officials, obviously the result.

“We didn’t play terribly but failed to create many solid chances until right at the death.

“Nine times out of ten Wilson buries his one on one.

“This group has been blown wide open now and we are going to need at least one good away result if we’re going to get top two, I reckon.

“Would not be surprised if all four teams are still in it on the final day.

“Imagine that!”

David Punton:

“A tough night for us.

“Unlucky in some key moments when the ball has hit the bar instead of going in.

“Dortmund played their part and are a decent side and it’s them who found the only goal of the game.

“We weren’t helped by the loss of Isak, and it got more damaging when Murphy had to go off with what appeared to be a shoulder injury – and they can be really nasty.

“Oh for Callum to have buried that chance.

“PSG was such a phenomenal high and yet tonight felt like more reality crashing back through the window.

“With one eye on progress from the group we’ve had a major wobble.

“A tough one to take.

“We’ll just have to soldier on.”

Greg McPeake:

“Dortmund did a job on us.

“Their tactics worked and the timing of their goal, well what can you say?

“Second half hitting the bar twice, you sense not to be.

“Referee seemed to be in his own world, allowing shirt pulling.

“Something the ref also turned a blind eye to in our last European game.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports