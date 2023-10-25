Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players
We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1.
A very opening half hour as play repeatedly switched ends, though after a few scares, NUFC looked to be getting control.
Only for the visitors to break and score a quality goal.
United very unlucky as the second half saw the keeper save a one on one with Wilson, then Newcastle hitting the woodwork twice in the closing stages.
MATCH RATINGS:
Pope – 7.5
Couple of great saves early on.
Goal was a fantastic finish from their player.
Tripper – 7.5
Dominant as usual.
Had a good game but corners were very disappointing.
Lascelles – 7
Caught out of position a couple of times.
A few people around me muttering that he was at fault for the first goal but I’d have to see it again.
Aside from that, did well.
Schar – 7.5
Solid too.
Won the ball so many times from their centre forward and kept possession well.
Burn – 7
Solid game.
Wish he wouldn’t take shots from 25 yards though.
Really lacking going forward.
Bruno – 8
Oozed class for the most part.
Held on to the ball well, dictated possession, rarely gave it away.
Joelinton – 7
So great to have him back in the team but just couldn’t get going.
Looked like a player coming back from injury.
Longstaff – 6.5
Quiet for me.
Barely saw him make a run to try and go behind their defence.
Gordon – 8.5
By far our best and most dangerous player.
Could have been a 10 with a goal or assist.
Almiron – 8
Thought he had a really good game.
Took up a few good positions in the middle and his first touch was spot on.
Isak – N/A
Not on long enough to judge.
So disappointing to see him come off. Massive setback.
SUBS:
Wilson – 5
Really poor.
Missed a sitter and didn’t do much else.
An obvious drop in standard when Isak came off.
Murphy – N/A
Not on long enough to judge.
Targett – 6
Didn’t really have the impact you’d hope.
Tonali – 6
Didn’t really have the impact you’d hope.
Willock – 6
Didn’t really have the impact you’d hope.
Referee – 1
Diabolical both ways.
Stats via BBC Sport:
Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Nmecha 45
Borussia Dortmund:
Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%
Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12
Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3
Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11
Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon
SUBS:
Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento
