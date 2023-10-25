Opinion

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1.

A very opening half hour as play repeatedly switched ends, though after a few scares, NUFC looked to be getting control.

Only for the visitors to break and score a quality goal.

United very unlucky as the second half saw the keeper save a one on one with Wilson, then Newcastle hitting the woodwork twice in the closing stages.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7.5

Couple of great saves early on.

Goal was a fantastic finish from their player.

Tripper – 7.5

Dominant as usual.

Had a good game but corners were very disappointing.

Lascelles – 7

Caught out of position a couple of times.

A few people around me muttering that he was at fault for the first goal but I’d have to see it again.

Aside from that, did well.

Schar – 7.5

Solid too.

Won the ball so many times from their centre forward and kept possession well.

Burn – 7

Solid game.

Wish he wouldn’t take shots from 25 yards though.

Really lacking going forward.

Bruno – 8

Oozed class for the most part.

Held on to the ball well, dictated possession, rarely gave it away.

Joelinton – 7

So great to have him back in the team but just couldn’t get going.

Looked like a player coming back from injury.

Longstaff – 6.5

Quiet for me.

Barely saw him make a run to try and go behind their defence.

Gordon – 8.5

By far our best and most dangerous player.

Could have been a 10 with a goal or assist.

Almiron – 8

Thought he had a really good game.

Took up a few good positions in the middle and his first touch was spot on.

Isak – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

So disappointing to see him come off. Massive setback.

SUBS:

Wilson – 5

Really poor.

Missed a sitter and didn’t do much else.

An obvious drop in standard when Isak came off.

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Targett – 6

Didn’t really have the impact you’d hope.

Tonali – 6

Didn’t really have the impact you’d hope.

Willock – 6

Didn’t really have the impact you’d hope.

Referee – 1

Diabolical both ways.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports

