Newcastle United injury update after Borussia Dortmund defeat – Three pieces of bad news

A Newcastle United injury update delivered after Wednesday night’s match.

Talk about rubbing salt into raw wounds.

Newcastle United very unlucky to lose 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund, Callum Wilson should have scored when one on one with the keeper, though he produced a great save, then United hit the woodwork twice in the final stages.

Then you hear this Newcastle United injury update after the cruel defeat.

Sky Sports reporting that…

Alexander Isak has a recurrence of a groin problem.

It’s a suspected shoulder dislocation for Jacob Murphy.

Whilst Elliot Anderson is expected to be out for a few weeks with a back problem.

Isak had started the match and looked lively, only to be forced off after only 15 minutes.

Murphy came on in the 65th minute, only to be subbed himself five minutes later when landing awkwardly.

Meanwhile, Elliot Anderson was surprisingly missing from the matchday squad, with it turns out to be a back injry.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports

