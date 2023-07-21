Videos

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 – Watch official match highlights here with Tonali debut and very good goals

Watch the Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights below.

The Newcastle United squad with their second pre-season friendly.

A bit of a surprise to see so many of the international players involved, after having only arrived back at the training ground on Friday.

Plenty of positives as Newcastle United dominated, especially the first half.

A lovely opening goal as Anderson and Tonali combined to put in Almiron for a very smart cool finish.

A shocker then from Karl Darlow to gift Rangers an equaliser out of the blue.

However, in the closing stages, a sweet chipped cross from Isak and Ashby doing really well to put the header away to win the match.

These official Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights telling the story of the game.

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 – Tuesday 18 July 2023 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 16, Ashby 87

Rangers: Lammers 64

Newcastle team v Rangers:

Karius (Darlow 46), Trippier (A.Murphy 46), Schar (Dummett 62), Botman (Burn 46), Targett (Manquillo 46), Lewis (Ashby 62), Tonali (Gordon 46), Longstaff (L.Miley 46), Anderson (Bruno 46), Almiron (White 62), Wilson (Isak 46)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Turner-Cooke, Parkinson

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

