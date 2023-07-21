News

Watch Newcastle v Aston Villa broadcast live – These global channel listings for Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Astton Villa Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (12 midnight (UK) kick-off).

The club has announced that this Villa match will be broadcast free on NUFC TV ‘in all territories except for UK and Ireland and the USA’, Live Soccer TV is also listing these channels (see below) in various countries as having live coverage of the friendly.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to take another step towards full fitness in Philadelphia, ahead of the season proper.

Global listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Argentina Star+

Armenia Setanta Sports 1

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event

Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Benin SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 1P

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Cameroon SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Central African Republic SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Chad SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2

Chile Star+

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Congo SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Congo DR SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark See, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Estonia Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Faroe Islands See

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium

Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Gambia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Georgia Setanta Sports 1

Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1

Iran TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

Israel Sport 4

Italy Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia

Jordan beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Kosovo Arena Sport 1P

Kuwait beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Viaplay Latvia, Setanta Sports 1

Lebanon TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Lithuania Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Lithuania

Madagascar SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mauritania beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mayotte SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro Arena Sport 1P

Morocco TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Namibia SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

North Macedonia Arena Sport 1P

Norway V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Palestine TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Reunion SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Romania Digi Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online

Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia Arena Sport 1P

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, DStv Now

Spain DAZN

Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Togo SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Venezuela Star+

Yemen TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Aston Villa live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

