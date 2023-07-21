Watch Newcastle v Aston Villa broadcast live – These global channel listings for Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Astton Villa Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (12 midnight (UK) kick-off).
The club has announced that this Villa match will be broadcast free on NUFC TV ‘in all territories except for UK and Ireland and the USA’, Live Soccer TV is also listing these channels (see below) in various countries as having live coverage of the friendly.
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to take another step towards full fitness in Philadelphia, ahead of the season proper.
Global listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Argentina Star+
Armenia Setanta Sports 1
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event
Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Belarus Setanta Sports 1
Benin SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 1P
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Brazil ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Cameroon SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Central African Republic SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Chad SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2
Chile Star+
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Congo SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Congo DR SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark See, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Estonia Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Faroe Islands See
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium
Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Gambia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Georgia Setanta Sports 1
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1
Iran TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel Sport 4
Italy Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia
Jordan beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1
Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Kosovo Arena Sport 1P
Kuwait beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1
Latvia Viaplay Latvia, Setanta Sports 1
Lebanon TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Lithuania Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Lithuania
Madagascar SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mauritania beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mayotte SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Moldova Setanta Sports 1
Montenegro Arena Sport 1P
Morocco TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Namibia SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
North Macedonia Arena Sport 1P
Norway V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Palestine TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Reunion SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Romania Digi Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online
Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia Arena Sport 1P
Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Africa DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, DStv Now
Spain DAZN
Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Togo SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1
Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1
Venezuela Star+
Yemen TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Aston Villa live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:
Saturday 15 July 2023
Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3
Tuesday 18 July 2023
Rangers 1 Newcastle 2
Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023
Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July
UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023
Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July
UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July
(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023
Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out
USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July
UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July
(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Saturday 5 August 2023
Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
Sunday 6 August 2023
Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
