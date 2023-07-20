Transfer Market

Newcastle United close to sealing Tino Livramento deal : Set to follow Harvey Barnes into SJP – Report

Late Thursday brings news that Tino Livramento is close to completing a move to Newcastle United.

The 20 year old right-back set to leave relegated Southampton, as they try to trade in this transfer window to generate cash to build a promotion side, using money from players who were always going to leave once the Saints failed to stay up.

Both The Guardian and local media on the South coast are now reported that their information is that a move to Newcastle United is now finally set to happen for Tino Livramento.

With the added info that the transfer fee is set to be around the £30m mark, plus future add-ons.

Like Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento is also able to play at left-back as well as his usual right-back position

It is now all action at St James’ Park in terms of the transfer market, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Karl Darlow on their way out to new clubs, whilst Harvey Barnes was having his medical today and earlier was given a tour of St James’ Park.

The outgoing deals enabling Newcastle United to have far more flexibility where FFP is concerned, as well as of course helping to finance new signings.

Newcastle United have been linked with Tino Livramento for some time and back in June it was reported that Newcastle United had seen an opening offer rejected, believed to have been £15m guaranteed, plus more money down the line in potential future add-ons.

A deal for Tino Livramento was/is complicated by the fact that after forcing a move as an 18 year from Chelsea, Southampton paid only an initial £5m in summer 2021, but with a very hefty sell-on clause if Tino Livramento then ever moved on from Saints.

Newcastle United went back to Southampton with an offer of £23m in late June according to The Athletic, but that second bid was also rejected.

Southampton would have banked only £15m from that £23m fee once Chelsea had taken their cut and at the time The Athletic said that the relegated club were still desperately hoping to bank a far higher amount, understood to be £30m. However, the Chelsea transfer clause would mean (Chelsea get an increasing percentage the higher the transfer fee) that a bid of around £50m would be needed, for Southampton to get their £30m. Which was/is surely totally unrealistic based on what the 20 year old has shown so far.

Tino Livramento instantly became first choice right-back and started 27 matches in the 2021/22 season and came off the bench in another five. However, his debut season in the Premier League was cruelly cut short when in April 2022 he sustained an ACL injury in a game against Brighton.

It would be 13 months before Tino Livramento made his Premier League comeback, the final week of last season seeing two brief sub appearances after missing almost the entire season.

Again back in late June, The Athletic said their understanding was that £30m would be the very highest that Newcastle United might be prepared to go, which would give Southampton the best part of £20m guaranteed.

Tino Livramento has already played at St James’ Park, he started back in August 2021 when Steve Bruce’s NUFC drew 2-2 with Southampton. The young defender also started in the reverse fixture that season, Eddie Howe’s Mags winning 2-1 at St Mary’s, Bruno’s first ever start when he scored that spectacular backheel volley winner.

Southampton were never going to be able to hang on to the ambitious Tino Livramento this transfer window and if indeed, as The Guardian and others claim, Newcastle United have gone up to £30m, then we may well be seeing him swiftly follow Harvey Barnes into St James’ Park and this transfer window looking in good health for Eddie Howe’s NUFC squad.

