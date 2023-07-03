News

AC Milan release statement following Sandro Tonali departure and their fans aren’t too happy…

AC Milan have lost Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United.

The exciting young Italy international midfielder signed by Eddie Howe.

Something that Serie A and Italian football haven’t found too easy to take.

Monday seeing the transfer formally announced, with AC Milan reported to have received £52m for the 23 year old’s transfer.

AC Milan releasing a very brief official announcement via their website – 3 July 2023:

‘AC Milan announces the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United FC.

The Club thanks the midfielder for the three splendid years together and wishes him the very best in his professional and personal future.’

Meanwhile, the AC Milan official Twitter a little more what you should expect…

‘It’s been a great ride. All the best, Sandro

It was a beautiful journey together. Your Rossoneri family wishes you the best!’

However… the AC Milan fans maybe not quite so forgiving, with the odd exception:

‘I have been a Milan fan for 16 years. This is the first time I truly want to give up.’

‘You really are sh.., we are the Rossoneri family, not you. Two lines lacking in sentiment. This is not AC Milan.’

‘The best Italian has left’

‘Hopefully you are ashamed.’

‘Good luck Sandro.’

‘Can’t believe it’

‘Ridiculous’

‘Cardinale out’

‘It’s hard to find a player like Sandro. Not only relying on talent, but also playing with love. Milanisti since childhood.’

‘He loves Milan, more than you think, Wish you the best Sandrooooooo tonali!!!’

‘There’s a lot of money, it’s true.

But we sold our hearts. And that should be priceless…’

‘Thanks for everything Tonali. Zero hate. Zero remorse. All the best in Newcastle.’

‘Good luck Sandro! You deserved and we deserved a different ending.’

‘You wanted it! Thanks for ruining a wonderful fairy tale!

I will never forgive you.

When you leave it will be the day of liberation from you who know nothing about Milan!

you disgust me #cardinaleOut #furlaniout’

‘Sandro is the precedent. Other key players will follow suit next year’

‘The second star bast… pigs, nothing but three lines without feeling.’

‘Maldini would never have sold him, shame on you’

‘I hate you more than Ferrari right now’

‘Our club run by clowns’

‘With this departure, the message sent is catastrophic for Milan and for Serie A. When you see the price on top of that, it’s shameful.’

‘He clearly preferred the money instead of staying in the team who gave him a name.’

