Opinion

My Newcastle United – Why I loved Shola Ameobi

Here at The Mag we have introduced a new feature, asking a number of our regular / irregular contributors to write about a past Newcastle United player that they liked / loved for whatever reason(s), not necessarily the best player they have ever seen.

More the fact that, this player became a big favourite of theirs, no matter what level of ability they had.

This time it is – My Newcastle United – Why I loved Shola Ameobi.

Our thanks to Rex N for providing this overview:

Three words you could use to describe this player?

Every boyhood dream (nearly).

Can you pinpoint what was the exact moment when this player first felt a bit special for you?

Funnily enough, it had been under my own radar for years but my kids had picked up that I was forever defending him against criticism.

Having been a bit of an activist about Ashley, the club’s PR invited me along to a training session, I think as a peace making exercise, the kids too. As the players turned up, I made sure to have photos of the kids with as many of the players as possible. We got most of the squad apart from the late arrivals, Leon Best and Danny Simpson.

When it came to Shola, the kids pushed me forward. They spotted before I did.

What were this player’s strengths when at Newcastle United?

OK, forget that he came from Nigeria when he was four, he grew up as a Geordie and his younger siblings were born here.

Everybody seems to know somebody who knows a member of the family. Having been involved in health, in my case his sister was well known amongst friends and has been providing care for hundreds, if not thousands of Geordies’ births.

He would seemingly turn out regardless of injuries, notably his long running hip problems. He even turned down the opportunity to play for Nigeria in the AfCoN when his club were short. His commitment is beyond question, even if he had his critics among supporters.

Few defenders could have relished coming up against his formidable frame, 6 foot 5 inches and pure muscle.

When reviewing his goals, he could do anything, heading, tap ins, shots from distance. Until joining the other Magpies in Nottinghamshire, his penalty record was 100%. I seem to remember that SBR considered him the best defender at the near post from corners in the squad.

His goal scoring record is understated. 79 goals from 219 starts is better than 1 in every 3. Many clubs would pay a fortune for that today. His loyalty to the club also gave him the record, for a while at least, for most Premier League substitute appearances.

I always argue that he was the best fourth choice striker in Premier League history.

Being a self-indulgent statto, there are some records that some seem to forget. He retired only behind Milburn for goals scored against the Mackems. He was only behind Supermac in League Cup goals scored. He was only behind Shearer for European goals scored for NUFC. Any of us would dream to have a record like that.

Any weaknesses?

Doesn’t everybody have them?

The key is playing to strengths and I like to be positive.

Let’s just say that Clough once described a player as being able to trap a ball further than Clough himself could kick it, which could have applied to Shola. To focus on the positive, Shola must have had one of the best sixth touches in memory.

Your favourite memories of this player?

Obviously, there are quite a few.

The kids and I used to tick off which Newcastle players he had scored more than. The list is impressive, being in third place behind Shearer and Beardsley in the Premier League, although we will all hope that Wilson and Isak will knock him down a couple of spots.

On the personal side, he had a sense of humour too. When interviewed on one occasion, he was asked what SBR called him. his reply? “Carl Cort”.

On the pitch, one of the moments that goes down in history was against Barcelona. It must be every boyhood dream to be told by SBR, when Shearer and Bellamy were out of action, that he would be leading the line at the Nou Camp. Not only that, he went on to score the equaliser in some style.

Another big favourite was getting my son tickets for the 5-1 demolition of Sunderland with Shola’s 5th and 6th goals against them, not to mention the assist for Nolan’s hat-trick goal.

He also played the game in the right sprit. We have all seen players in the faces of referees and linesmen (plus Sian Massey of course) and picked up on their liberal use of expletives. The most offensive protest that Shola was witnessed asking “are you having a laugh, Ref?” befitting his Newcastle Apostolic Church upbringing.

That makes his last game more memorable for his comical sending off by Phil Dowd for “dissent” at Anfield.

Hand on heart, on ability (not just your favouritism) would your player get in this current Newcastle United team that will play in the new season?

I think he would have last season as back up, when you consider that he could have saved the club having bought Chris Wood.

As for the coming season, all I can say is that I hope not, a sentiment that I am sure he would share.

Now Sandro Tonali has signed, what would that make your best available NUFC starting eleven?

I am one for the squad system and being able to play different line ups against different opposition. I am also one for tactical flexibility and would pick a team to be able to play a few formations within a game, even before subs, which may make some choices controversial, so here goes:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Toonali, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Including your choice of much loved player of the past, please give us a whole team of your much loved Newcastle United players of the past, once again, they don’t have to be the eleven best NUFC players you have ever seen play, just 11 who you really liked down the years (you can include current Newcastle players in this much loved all-time eleven).

Mick Mahoney Super Goalie, Nattrass, Albert, Killer, Wharton, Tommy Cassidy, Hibbitt, Jonas, Peter B, Shola, Supermac, with apologies to all of those left out. As for current players, their time will come.

