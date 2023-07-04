Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals : After Newcastle United sign Sandro Tonali – Interesting!

A lot of media coverage after the transfer of Sandro Tonali, including from BBC Sport.

The AC Milan midfielder making the switch to Newcastle United.

As well as the basic stuff covering the move, BBC Sport getting Italian football writer Mina Rzouki to write a very good piece about the Sandro Tonali transfer.

Rzouki ending the article with the following:

‘This is a depressing time for the many Italian clubs who have built impressive footballing projects – as shown by so many Italian teams featuring in the latter stages of Europe’s top competitions – but who simply cannot afford to retain their talents long enough to compete more consistently with the cashed-up elite.

As for Newcastle, this is the time to sit back and enjoy watching their own footballing project unfold.

In Tonali, they have purchased a highly motivated and professional player who loves nothing more than winning back possession and supporting the team, whether that be offensively or defensively.

He will train rigorously, he will focus only [on] the game…’

Plenty of interest as well from the BBC Sport neutrals, reacting to Newcastle signing Sandro Tonali in the comments:

‘Congrats Newcastle, looks to be an astute signing.

Scarcely believable that no-one else was in for him.

Top 4 going to be exciting next season!

Spurs fan.’

‘Cost less than a million barrels too, well done tooners.’

‘Don’t know anything about him, so will just say Newcastle have probably done their homework and know what they are doing.’

‘Whilst everyone else is obsessed with over-priced english players, this looks like a very shrewd and excellent buy.’

‘Sooooooo looking forward to “Liverpool Supporter Right Here” trying to throw his oil money card in the ring now with the Prodigal Son going to manage a Saudi team…

It’s a dish, it’s served, and it’s cold.’

‘I think you might have one of the best signings so far, lovely looking player

him at the side of joelinton, could be good.’

‘Another piece in the jigsaw.

Newcastle will be champions within 3 years.’

‘Complete midfielder who will only get better.’

‘The Toon will have a dancing midfield with Bruno Tonioli. Sorry couldn’t resist.’

‘Watched him throughout the CL last year and he is some player. Great work rate, technically very good, gets forward a lot and will be a huge hit on Tyneside. I’m not a Toon Army member but best wishes.’

‘Looks like a decent young player from what I’ve seen of him, I think Newcastle have bought well.’

‘Better than Rice and very cheap!’

‘Tonality is just one more reason why I- and many more – believe that NU will be the team to watch next term. A top four finish last term was no accident!’

‘Just as good as Declan Rice and for half the price. You will see, this guy is the real deal.’

‘Nice to see a club that trusts its managers judgement and works with the manager…

…Chelsea need to learn quick.’

‘The lad can obviously play, Pirlo commented on that, enough said. The thing that really stands out is ‘…he is an old school professional who cares about the game.’ At Newcastle he will be loved for that if nothing else. Howay the lads…and up yours all the haters….jog on!’

‘He does look something else. There aren’t many Italians that have come to England and been a great success, we are lot more physical than they are in their league and most never adjust properly. Only one way to find out….’

‘Can’t understand why they’ve chosen to sell Tonali. And really depressing that he’s gone to what’s become England’s vilest club.’

‘Obviously someone who is not all concerned about the origin of the tainted money his luxury lifestyle with be provided with.’

‘Origin of the money, well the money comes from people who buy the oil, the retail customer, that’s you!

So thanks.’

‘Most Italian players don’t do well in EPL, time will tell.’

‘Zola, Di Matteo, Carbone, Di Canio, Vialli. Yeah you’re right most Italians don’t do well in EPL!’

‘This so-called player will be a massive flop. Will be homesick by christmas, and running back to his mama at the end of the season.’

‘He really isnt all that – he will flop – watch and see and go crying back home by Christmas.’

