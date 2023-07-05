Opinion

Mauricio Pochettino becomes the new John Carver – Very impressive start to his Chelsea career

Mauricio Pochettino has already made major headlines after starting work at Chelsea.

However, if things had been different, he could have ended up at St James’ Park instead.

Mauricio Pochettino was repeatedly reported to be the favourite to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United, claimed to be first choice for the consortium as they waited for the Premier League to pass the takeover back in 2020.

However, the takeover now happening until October 2021 and by then Mauricio Pochettino was boss at PSG. Fourteen months after his Spurs sacking, moving to Paris in January 2021.

Anyway, the signs are very positive with the new boss at Stamford Bridge.

In less than a year in control of the club, Mauricio Pochettino becoming the new / current owners fourth manager, following on from Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard (actually five if you count caretaker boss Bruno Saltor).

Anyway, it looks like the Chelsea owners might have appointed exactly the right person to match the madness at the club under themselves, that is if these new comments from Mauricio Pochettino are anything to go by.

“In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England.”

That must have come as a bit of a shock for Manchester City fans, suddenly wondering whether these past 10-15 years actually happened.

These past ten years have seen Chelsea win two Premier League titles, two domestic cups, a Champions League and a Europa League, six major trophies.

Whilst in the past ten years Manchester City have won six Premier League titles, eight domestic cups and a Champions League, fifteen major trophies in total.

For Newcastle United fans it will bring back memories (nightmares???) of John Carver. Amongst all of the mad/bizarre things to have happened under Mike Ashley, giving the top job to John Carver was surely one of the truly most crazy periods of those 14+ years.

Carver almost relegated Newcastle from a seemingly impossible middle of the season position after Alan Pardew walked out in December 2014. In his first 19 games in charge Newcastle only won two (one of the two away at a Hull side managed by Steve Bruce…), then the very final PL game saw a 2-0 win over West Ham that finally guaranteed staying up.

If the results / performances were bad on the pitch, the John Carver press conferences were something to behold. You certainly couldn’t deny the entertainment factor as he even outdid Alan Pardew in claiming the unbelievable. Perhaps the very best was when with only three games to go after losing eight matches in a row, John Carver declared: ‘I still think I’m the best coach in the Premier League.’

Mauricio Pochettino is obviously playing to the crowd, saying what the Chelsea fans want to hear.

Mauricio Pochettino coming out with more hilarious stuff:

“We need to be sure that we bring what the club needs to be at the top because the history of the club is to be at the top.”

Depends what you mean by history doesn’t it. I suppose it is true if you only decided to support Chelsea once Abramovich started to buy them trophies 20 years ago.

The actual truth of course is that until 2004/05 and Abramovich, Chelsea had only won the top tier league title once in their entire history!

Whilst until 1997, Chelsea had only won one FA Cup.

Whatever anybody may say about Manchester City now, at least unlike Chelsea, Man City do have a proper history, in terms of winning two top tier titles and four FA Cups, in the same period when Chelsea won only one league title (1955) and one FA Cup (1970).

Interesting to see whether Mauricio Pochettino lasts the season at Stamford Bridge.

Certainly it is very unlikely based on what we have seen from these Chelsea owners so far, determined to control everything, especially decisions on transfers. Mauricio Pochettino walking into a dressing room which once again is seeing a massive change of personnel.

Pochettino did a good job at Tottenham but was undermined by Daniel Levy and the rest of the Spurs hierarchy, hopefully same again at Chelsea when it comes to the undermining bit.

From a Newcastle United fan / neutral perspective, this really looks a season where literally anything could happen at Chelsea, having spent the ridiculous levels of money that they have done, both under Abramovich and even more so with this lot, they could accidentally find relative success and a top four or five spot next season. Though alternatively, that twelfth spot last season may not be a one-off…

