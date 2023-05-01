News

Alan Shearer : What he said about Newcastle United 54 days ago and what he’s saying now – Astonishing

Alan Shearer watched on as Newcastle United made a superb comeback.

A goal down at half-time to another of his old clubs, Southampton, who arrived on Tyneside rock bottom of the Premier League and looking doomed.

Eddie Howe working his magic, changing his personnel and formation, Newcastle United tearing the Saints apart in Sunday’s second half, Southampton lucky it was only 3-1 in the end.

Interesting to look back only 54 days previously, Alan Shearer summing up the situation back then after three defeats in a row to Liverpool, Man U (at Wembley) and Man City:

Alan Shearer talking about the ‘miracle’ Newcastle United needed – 7 March 2023:

“I think it would be a miracle if Newcastle were to get into the top four.

“The job that Eddie Howe is doing with the squad that he has got, and when you compare it to all of the others in the top four race that he is battling against, to be in third / fourth / fifth for most of the season is a remarkable achievement.

“If they were to finish in any European place then that would be classed as a great season because looking back to where they were and where they are, it’s a huge, giant step in such a small amount of time.”

This was how the Premier League table looked back on 7 March 2023:

Just these 54 days later after eight wins in the nine Premier League games since 7 March 2023, this is what we have now:

As Alan Shearer said back in early March 2023, Eddie Howe had still done a brilliant job against the odds, but needing that ‘miracle’ if NUFC were to still end up top four.

This is what the Newcastle United legend is saying now, it has been an astonishing turn around for NUFC, the ‘miracle’ is ‘nearly there’…

Alan Shearer 54 days later talking to BBC Sport – 30 April 2023:

“I’ve been reluctant to say this up until now, but Newcastle are nearly there.

“A top-four Premier League finish is in sight, and I am feeling confident they will do it, and get across the line.

“It’s not done yet, but they are not far away from achieving something that I don’t think anyone thought would happen before a ball was kicked at the start of this campaign, myself included.

“Back then, I was hoping for an improvement on last season’s 11th-place finish, but seventh, eighth, or ninth place was my target.

“I thought the top six would be too much to ask and if you had told me the Toon would be third at the start of May, I honestly would have not believed you.

“The fact that they are where they are with five games to go, and I am looking at the table to work out what they need now to secure Champions League football for next season, tells you what a superb job the manager Eddie Howe has done, and what a magnificent season this has been.

“In terms of the maths, well two wins will definitely do it, unless Liverpool and Brighton win all their remaining games.

“But Newcastle can take Brighton out of the equation when the Seagulls come to St James’ Park next month and, although Liverpool have now won four in a row, they are conceding a lot of goals and, away from Anfield, they have been patchy at best.

“I don’t think even Reds boss Jurgen Klopp knows what he will get from his side next, so things are looking very good for Newcastle. They would get even better if they do make it into the Champions League, too.”

The feel-good factor is already back

“The last time they were there, in 2002-03, I was a Newcastle player under Sir Bobby Robson and the whole city was buzzing, not just the club.

“The same thing is happening now, and it has been like this for the past few months. Wherever you go and whoever you speak too, the feeling with the fans is back to what it was like under Kevin Keegan or Sir Bobby – it is a happy football club again, something it had not been for such a long time.

“Howe deserves great credit for making that happen, and a top-four finish would help him continue the amazing progress he has already made.

“Champions League football would help with everything, from attracting bigger and better players to being able to pay for them without worrying about breaking any Financial Fair Play rules.

“More than anything, though, it would mean so much to the Newcastle supporters.

“The mood in the city would just be ecstatic and I don’t think many people would disagree with me when I say that if any fans deserve a little bit of success, it is them – they have been starved of it for far too long.”

Newcastle won’t want this season to end

“From front to back, Newcastle have been great to watch in every department, right through the team.

“They still have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, with just 27 goals conceded in 33 games but, as well as being solid, they have so much creativity and they are scoring lots of goals.

“We saw that attacking flair make the difference again against Southampton on Sunday, thanks to another good decision by Howe, when his side were trailing 1-0 at half-time.

“Some of the usual top-four contenders like Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have all under-achieved this season but that takes nothing away from Newcastle – they are doing well enough to qualify for the Champions League anyway.

“Another victory would see them already surpass the points total reached by Chelsea when they finished fourth in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Two more wins would take them to 71 points and no team has got that many without making the Champions League places since Arsenal in 2017.

“The only real blip came in February when they lost the Carabao Cup final after a couple of league results did not go their way.

“A few injuries and suspensions seemed to be taking their toll and the team lost some of its spark, but they responded with a run of five straight wins to get back on track.

“It was the same story after they lost at Aston Villa a few weeks ago. That’s the only time they have really been battered this season but they reacted to that by coming back looking stronger than ever.

“Newcastle don’t fear anyone, and when Arsenal come to St James’ Park next Sunday, the place will be rocking. The Toon players must be loving that – I know I did – walking out there, into that atmosphere.

“Isak’s form is incredible when you consider this is his first season in the Premier League and he was sidelined for the early part of it.

“I was there at Anfield in August, when he scored against Liverpool on his debut, but he suffered a thigh injury a couple of weeks later and did not start another league game until February.

“It must have been very a frustrating period, but just look at him now. At the moment, Isak is close to being unplayable when he is on the left, which is where he moved to against Saints when Callum came on.

“But Howe has other options there, like Joelinton, who has been unbelievable this season and scored some crucial goals. It shows how much depth Howe has got in his squad now, and there is plenty of quality as well.

“It’s been a long time since that has been the case at Newcastle and, if Champions League football does arrive, you’d have to think there will be more exciting additions in the summer too.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

