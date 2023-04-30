News

Bruno Guimaraes gets emotional after final whistle – Newcastle United make it 8 wins from 9

Bruno Guimaraes continued to drive Newcastle United forward.

The Brazilian midfielder and his teammates not having the best of first halves as they failed to force the Southampton keeper into making a save, whilst Saints on the break scored just before half-time.

Bruno Guimaraes was actually caught in possession on the halfway line for that opening goal, Southampton then breaking three on three with Stuart Armstrong scoring in front of the Gallowgate.

After the match, the midfielder getting very emotional.

Bruno Guimaraes taking his son onto the pitch for the first time after this 3-1 win.

The Brazilian though harsh on himself, no doubt thinking of that opening goal, when claiming ‘Not my best day at the office today.”

In reality, apart from his part in the Southampton opener, Bruno Guimaraes put in yet another great shift, one of many to shine in the second half as NUFC overwhelmed the visitors.

A day to stay forever in my memory! Immense happiness to enter with my son for the first time in our second home. Three more points on our walk. Thank you God for allowing me to live my dreams here. 🖤🤍 @NUFC pic.twitter.com/0W7BuYeokK — Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) April 30, 2023

Bruno Guimaraes via his personal social media:

“A day to stay forever in my memory!

“Immense happiness to enter with my son for the first time in our second home.

“Three more points on our walk.

“Thank you God for allowing me to live my dreams here.

“Not my best day at the office today.

“I know that but it happens sometimes.

“Very happy for our reaction and for the 3 points.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

