Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Newcastle United not quite clicking in the first half, Anthony Gordon closest with his shot hitting the outside of the post when he should have scored, with then Southampton scoring just before half-time on the break.

No panic though and Callum Wilson on at half-time with he and Alexander Isak linking up so well, Southampton in the end blown away and fortunate to only lose 3-1.

Nat Seaton:

“At half time I thought well let’s see what we are made of…and they well and truly showed in that second half that they are the real deal.

“A great come from behind win towards our Champions League quest and this time without playing as well as we have been but still working hard and being patient and in the end the class came through.

“Exciting times for us with this team, bring on the Arsenal…”

David Punton:

“An eventful game against the league’s bottom side but an ultimately dominant win from Newcastle United.

“Callum Wilson changed the game. Worth his weight in gold that lad.

“Two key goals and we got over the line despite the VAR incident.

“We looked jaded in the first half. It has been a hell of a busy week of fixtures.

“Job done though.

“The push for Europe stays on track despite the fact we trailed at half time. The second half was vastly better. A strong showing.

“Feel for Anthony Gordon today. Hit the post and side netting in his quest for his first goal for the club. It will come.

“What a way to round off the week after Thursday’s heroics at Goodison.

“Well done to players and manager.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“What a response from the boys.

“It’s a strange feeling going 1-0 down and being totally confident we would still win but that is what I felt today.

“Battered them second half and the players never dropped focus for a moment.

“So happy for Wilson, remember all that nonsense talk of him looking finished after the World Cup?

“This is a proper, proper side we’re looking at here.

“Beat Brighton and Leicester at home I think that’ll be enough for top four.”

GToon:

“What a second half.

“That showed everything we need to know about our team and manager.

“The first half was frustrating but rather than fold and drop our heads we went at Southampton and they just couldn’t live with us.

“There’s so much to admire about this team.

“Now, one week and 13 goals later and we are looking good for that top four place and hopefully third at least.

“Get the funk in.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Nervy afternoon but we came through it.

“Sign of a good team.

“Eddie’s half time change was a masterclass, Gordon being wasteful, with Isak showing his class wide on the left and Callum getting another brace.

“Trippier MOTM for me.

“I think we might have lost without him this afternoon.

“Massive win.

“One foot in next season’s Champions League.”

Bazoox:

“Very loose and scrappy first-half, with only Bruno Guimaraes looking up to scratch.

“I thought Anthony Gordon’s head started going down after his two missed chances.

“When Southampton took their chance before the break I actually had seen it coming.

“Eddie obviously must gave them another little kick up the jacksy in the interval and the team came back out much hungrier.

“Callum Wilson showed his worth to Newcastle United once again during his second half cameo.

“The lad is a hell of goalscorer.

“This has been a tough week and the boys will be tired after all their considerable efforts.

“Maybe that accounts for our sluggishness in the opening period.

“Heed up young Anthony, and I thank and salute you Mr Howe, for all the of the joy and pleasure you are bringing to the Toon.

“HTL”

Billy Miller:

“I felt Howe missed a trick not starting Wilson and Isak together.

“Both had scored braces in their respective previous starts.

“We were up against the worst team in the league.

“It felt like the perfect game to try Isak on one of the flanks.

“1-0 down at half time but Wilson coming on made us too hot to handle.

“Can’t see them starting together against Arsenal.

“Impossible to call who will get the nod.

“Another 3 points.

“13 goals scored in 3 games across 7 days.

“We already feel Champions League ready.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“I’m not sure Southampton deserved to be 1-0 up at half time but I’m absolutely positive Newcastle did not.

“We were sloppy in and out of possession and Saints’ goal typified that.

“But hooking Gordon – who began well then faded – for Wilson and putting Isak out left made a world of difference, and Newcastle completely dominated after that.

“Wilson could even afford to hit the bar twice with the same shot.

“The table looks very very good tonight.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Well, a just and deserved 3-1 victory today.

“But I’d like to delve a little deeper into today’s result.

“First of all Anthony Gordon.

“Now let’s take away my scousephobia, which is akin to my mackemphobia. I don’t rate him on what he’s done for Everton and now us…take away his first half miss, that happens no problem.

“What got me was that on the half hour he swapped sides and on two occasions when losing a 50/50 failed to track back.

“Now if that had have been maxi there would be a plethora of articles in-bound to Mag towers.

“Second thing, not withstanding Southampton being my favourite away trip and we seem to have been the masters of them this season. The time wasting.

“Look, at 1-1 Southampton aren’t staying up, so why try and hold out for a 1-1 draw?

“After wor Callum come on at ht, 3-1 flattered the saints.

“PS Big up to the Southampton fans on making the trip up.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

