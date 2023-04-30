Opinion

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Superb comeback win takes United to brink of Champions League football

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Third top against rock bottom.

Newcastle United looking on course for the Champions League, Southampton seemingly destined for the Championship.

A lively opening seeing Nick Pope getting down to his right to make a straightforward save, after Southampton got in down NUFC’s right side and then a cutback for the shot.

Newcastle United then getting into gear with Anthony Gordon hitting the side netting and Bruno Guimaraes smashing a left foot volley past the left hand post, after a cross was headed invitingly into his path.

A big moment with a lovely Bruno through ball setting Gordon away, he did everything right apart from his left foot shot hitting the outside of the post, rather than inside it.

Newcastle United continuing to press but not quite clicking, whilst Southampton occasionally threatened on threatened on the break.

Four minutes before half-time we got a goal…

Bruno Guimaraes caught in possession on the halfway line and a three on three ended up with a low cross from Southampton’s right put away by Armstrong from six yards out.

United one down at the break and Eddie Howe responding straight away, putting Wilson through the middle, Isak moving out wide and Gordon subbed.

Back on the pitch and Newcastle straight at them, Southampton scrambling the ball away a couple of times and the ball somehow blocked when an NUFC player (Botman?) from close in was unlucky not to equalise.

Only delaying the inevitable though, Isak with an excellent low cross from the left diverted into the net by Wilson from eight yards out. Game on!

Just before the hour mark an astonishing outside of the right boot cross from Bruno saw McCarthy just grab it in front of Wilson.

The pressure now constant and the crowd really behind the team.

Joelinton’s string run and left foot effort diverted for a corner, Willock then seeing his low right foot shot through a crowd of players well saved by the Saints keeper.

Willock then clipping a cross from the right, Wilson’s header tipped over.

Newcastle United pouring forward and on 73 minutes Wilson had the ball in the net again, however, after a lengthy VAR check it was was declared offside.

This only delayed the inevitable though.

Trippier’s excellent corner from the left met by Botman, his header ending up in the back of the net via a deflection off Walcott.

Newcastle really hunting Southampton down now, a long ball bouncing around the edge of the Saints box, Willock making himself a nuisance and when the ball fell to Wilson, he brilliantly took it around the keeper and that was game won.

Alexander Isak tormenting the visitors, one run from the left saw him leave three or four in his wake, setting up Bruno, he though put his effort past the post from the edge of the box.

Newcastle driving forward looking for more goals and Callum Wilson so unlucky not to get his hat-trick. Schar(!) popping up on the left and his right foot low cross met by the number nine, his strike hitting the bar, looping up in the air and hitting the bar again on the way down! However, bouncing behind!!

A superb second half performance, no panic from Eddie Howe and his players, just making some tactical and personnel changes and a brilliant comeback win.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

