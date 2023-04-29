Opinion

Southampton fans commenting ahead of trip to Newcastle United – Amusing

Southampton fans are ‘looking forward’ to watching their team play Newcastle United for a fourth time this season.

Eddie Howe’s side having won all three so far and now hoping to complete the set against what will be a third different Saints boss this season.

Southampton fans travel with their club six points off safety and only five matches to go.

The Saints having won none of their last eight games whilst their opponents have won seven in eight.

Some amusing comments below from Southampton fans, gallows (Gallowgate) humour.

Southampton fans commenting via their Saints Web forum:

‘The inevitable defeat but with an improved performance as the lads will have a chance to be in the shop window. 2-0 loss we won’t threaten much.’

‘Must win game, last chance saloon

5-1 defeat

They’ve been a bogey side for us recently.’

‘I’m going. I can’t wait.

Not.’

‘Newcastle are in a bit of form, can easily see this being a 4-0, 5-0 or worse.

It’ll definitely be a very defensive team, wouldn’t bet against us starting with 5 at the back.’

‘Our unstoppable march to safety starts here, i can feel it!’

‘It’s going to be horrible. Big defeat on the cards. Knowing these c…s they will somehow win.’

‘I’m going, seemed like a good idea at the time!

Predicting nothing, expecting nothing other than a city break to somewhere I’d like to see.’

‘Good attitude! Just seen a good restaurant review for a place called Khai Khai and a good bakery called The Northern Rye.’

‘Who cares.

Just need to CTRL+ALT+DEL the club.

Reinstall and start again next season.’

‘Too late, hard drive is corrupted. Fatal error(s).’

‘Any chance we can just forfeit this one?’

‘We are due our 9-0 at some point.

You know what’ll happen though, it’s a chance for these charlatans to put on a show to potential suitors against a ‘bigger team’. So they’ll play well.

They only play well when it suits them for their benefit.’

‘Could be a case of PTSD after the expected mauling up at Newcastle.’

‘Perhaps if we are 5 down after 20 minutes like Spurs were, the referee will take pity on us and blow the full time whistle 70 minutes early.’

‘They will absolutely decimate us and win at a canter, could be very ugly.

You don’t have to be very old to remember the days when we were more than a match for Newcastle, now though they are light years ahead of us, we really shouldn’t be on the same pitch as them.’

‘We have a load of players which no one will want. We will be lucky to stay up in the championship.’

‘Totally agree. We will have a squad of expensive no hopers and freaks. No one will buy them so we can start again.’

‘I expect we’ll look to spare Bazunu the embarrassment of a heavy defeat. We’ll play him CF this week instead.’

‘I’ve got the same level of apathy now that I had in 2009 once administration had been announced and we knew it was all over.

I’m sure Eddie will want to drive some more nails into our coffin and with a top 4 finish in their sights and the form they’re on this has to be a 5 or 6 nil home banker.’

‘Chris Sutton got us down to lose 5-0 in the paper. I know he said we were terrible in his commentary on Thursday evening but he’s probably being kind forecasting only 5 !!!’

‘What irritates me the most about the game against Newcastle is that we are playing against a side managed by the man who should be the Saints’ manager.

I blame Sports Republic for failing to I sack Ralph in the close season when Eddie Howe was available and waiting for the call. The decision to sack the coaching staff but keep the head coach is why we are where we are. Best thing for the club will be if the owners put it up for sale.’

‘Yep, agree with that but there was a fair few certainly on this forum who didn’t want Howe. Wonder if their thoughts have changed now.’

‘Huge kudos to those that are travelling, I certainly can’t justify the cost on that s…. I won’t be watching, 4 or 5-0 probably. We will be bullied.’

‘Taking all the last dregs of my enthusiasm to post this. Kudos to anyone who goes to Newcastle to watch this rabble.’

