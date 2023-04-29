News

Newcastle United quadruple cash with new shirt sponsor agreement for 2023/24 – The Times

Newcastle United have agreed a deal with a new shirt sponsor.

That is what The Times are reporting in an ‘exclusive’ on Saturday.

The Newcastle United owners having successfully last year bought themselves out of a shockingly low value long-term deal with FUN88 that Mike Ashley had tied them into.

No info released on exactly what the new / current owners had to give FUN88 to get a release but the important / vital thing was that the agreement was reached, to knock years off that deal, allowing Newcastle United to move forward with a shirt sponsor deal that will be one of the key factors to help the club grow, on and off the pitch.

The FUN88 deal was widely reported as a £6.5m per year contract.

Now The Times say that Newcastle United have quadrupled the value.

They report that the new deal is worth around £25m per year and is with a company from the Middle East country BUT isn’t one that is based in Saudi Arabia.

The Times say that their Newcastle sources have insisted that this new agreement will fall inside the Premier League’s “fair market value” when it comes to new PL rules that look at sponsorship deals moving forward.

I am guessing that if there has indeed been this new shirt sponsor deal agreed, it could actually be worth a lot more than £25m if Newcastle United prove successful on the pitch, as such agreements are usually tied in with incentives based on success and increased exposure for the sponsor(s).

A figure of £25m could even be seen as a little on the low side, especially when you consider that the new Newcastle United owners have already put in place a shirt sleeve sponsorship deal with Noon, that is worth more (£7.5m) per season than the current main (FUN88) shirt sponsor.

As well as the stunning results Eddie Howe and his team are delivering on the pitch, we are set to see similar stunning improved results off it. Financial results which of course have been massively assisted by Eddie and his players.

As well as the significantly increased shirt sponsor cash, Newcastle United set to see other revenue streams move up by a number of levels.

If Newcastle United stay in third place, then that would guarantee around a £35m increase compared to last season, when it comes to cash linked to how many times you are on live TV in the UK and the final league position, worth millions extra for each place higher.

You then have what must be also significantly higher amounts of cash that will be realised this season, when it comes to any number of run of the mill areas, whether it is ticket sales, replica shirt sales, sales of other official merchandise, pies and pints, corporate cash and so on. So many fans had refused to pay Mike Ashley any more money if possible, with the now previous owner even ending up having to give 10,000+ free season tickets away, after thousands and thousands of loyal NUFC fans made a massive sacrifice to force him out, by boycotting and giving up their season tickets and in many cases hundreds of loyalty points that guaranteed away tickets and tickets for cup finals etc. Sadly many thousands of those NUFC fans now locked out and having to try and get tickets game by game, as well as having lost out on tickets for this season’s Wembley visit.

On a happier note, Newcastle United now seemingly guaranteed to be heading back into Europe and if this proves to be the Champions League, that would guarantee at least £50m directly from participation BUT that could be a whole lot more due to how it will help them increase commercial revenues, PLUS if Newcastle United advanced into the knockout stages of the Champions League, that would also seriously increase the revenues further.

All in all, Newcastle United look set to be increasing their revenues / turnover by more than 50% compared to last season, with far far more to come if continuing their success on and off the pitch.

As for those clubs who have become used to taking for granted Champions League level revenues… it is also going to be VERY interesting to see how they manage their finances moving forward, if denied regular access to those kinds of revenues in the future.

