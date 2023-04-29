Opinion

Aston Villa chief demanding Newcastle United owners investigated – VERY interesting to see what he said 17 months ago

Christian Purslow has been making headlines this week, talking about the Newcastle United owners.

For whatever reason, the Aston Villa CEO deciding to make very public and negative comments about another Premier League club and those who own it.

I think this is very questionable in itself, if indeed Purslow and / or Aston Villa have got any valid concerns about the Newcastle United owners and how the club operates, then surely the correct approach is to do things in a proper fashion.

Surely the Aston Villa CEO should be doing this in private, making representations to the Premier League, giving them whatever evidence he believes there is of wrongdoing.

As opposed to making headlines by coming out in the media and making very negative and potentially damaging comments about a rival club.

You would almost think that is the intention…

Christian Purslow talking about Newcastle United this past week and talking about NUFC in relation to supposed backing of foreign governments to clubs representing “a clear and present danger” to the Premier League.

“If there is a contradiction in representation made at the time of the takeover, as to the nature of the relationship between the rulers of that country – the sovereign wealth fund and Newcastle – of course, the Premier League, I’m sure, are investigating that.

“And in 20 years’ time we look back and three teams, controlled by nations, are the only three teams winning the Premier League ever again.

“How do we stop that? We stop it with what we have today, which is extremely strict financial rules.”

VERY interesting though to see what the Aston Villa CEO was saying about this exact same subject just after the Newcastle United takeover back in October 2021.

Christian Purslow speaking to Talksport about the Newcastle United owners 17 months ago – 25 November 2021:

“Newcastle and Saudi Arabia…we elect politicians to formulate domestic and foreign policy.

“The foreign policy of the United Kingdom is that Saudi Arabia is an ally and significant trading partner and we do huge amounts of business with them.

“And I’m sure there will be moments given some of the stuff that has happened in that country the last few years, where the Government have been slightly embarrassed by that stance – but that is the official foreign policy of this country.

“So the idea that one private company in football, would take a stance at odds with the stance of our Government, I think is fanciful.

“Whether that is a regulator, whether that is a CEO of the Premier League, whether that is a group of Premier League [clubs] trying to stop it….it’s just not the policy of this country.

“…On the narrow question of buying football clubs, that we can expect the football industry to go, to take a unique stance against the rest of the country [is nonsense]…

“I know the new owner of Newcastle very well.

“I believe that they have good intentions in respect of the rules.

“I can confirm, it is out there in the public domain, that deal has probably been a catalyst to a long overdue revisiting of those regulations that deal with owners using related parties, associates, businesses they are close to, to inflate their sponsorship income, to get through the financial fair play rules.

“Those rules are right now being broadened, tightened, modernised, that is a really good thing for the league.”

What exactly has changed?

Well, I think basically now Aston Villa are on the up and looking competitive BUT see Newcastle United as a very serious obstacle to their ambitions.

Christian Purslow and others want to claim that the court case in America regarding LIV Golf gave us supposed revelations, but in reality, there was nothing really that changed anything in terms of what we already knew about the Newcastle United owners.

The Governor of the Saudi Arabia PIF has to be somebody who also holds the rank of Government minister, that is how it is legally set up and is made clear in public documents easily available online (in English). Newcastle United Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has held the PIF post for years AND only lazy journalists wanted to make this out to be a revelation after the court papers were filed on this LIV Golf case. The NUFC Chairman having been a Saudi Government minister for years, as the PIF legal set up makes clear and did so long before the Newcastle United takeover ever happened.

As for any other claims that things have changed with regard to the Newcastle United owners, due to what is written in the court documents for this LIV Golf case, is clearly only semantics. The Saudi Arabia PIF is quite obviously part of the Saudi Arabia set-up overall, just as say for example the Norway PIF, which is actually far bigger than the Saudi one, as they (Norway) also look to make investments all around the globe in order to use their oil and gas riches to diversify and strengthen their position for the future.

The Saudi Arabia PIF operates independently of their Government, as in it makes its own decisions on where to invest for the best possible future returns.

Their original £244m investment to buy 80% of Newcastle United, even when you add in their share of the £200m or so that has been further invested since buying Ashley out, is looking an incredible investment. With the club seemingly heading for the Champions League only a year and a half into the takeover and with a quality stadium (which can be made even better and far bigger hopefully) in a great location as part of that original purchase price, just how much could they sell NUFC for now, if they decided to cash out already for whatever reason. I reckon easily doubling or trebling their investment made so far. Look at Everton, heading for relegation and yet talk of a valuation of around £500m AND any new owner responsible as well for paying the £500m+ bill for their new stadium.

If Christian Purslow honestly has great concerns about the Newcastle United owners then he would have been saying this back in November 2021 as well. Rather than pretty much the exact opposite.

I find it interesting as well that the Aston Villa CEO wants to make this into what appears to be a question of principle etc.

He was happy to go and work as Managing Director at Liverpool in 2009 under Hicks and Gillett.

Even worse, Purslow more than happy to work for two and a half years under the shameful ownership of Roman Abramovich at Chelsea, the now Villa CEO was appointed Chelsea’s Head of Global Commercial Activities back in 2014.

I would be the last person to claim the Premier League is some great example to be held up as a perfect organisation to be admired. A lot of it is / has been a joke in terms of how things are allowed, when it comes to who is able to own clubs and how they operate.

Aston Villa with more than their fair share of dubious ownership issues as well in the past.

No idea about the current ones, a combination of billionaires from Egypt and the United States.

However, what I do know, is that they will be simply seeing things from their own selfish perspective, certainly not from any great idealistic approach as to how the Premier League should be some highly principled organisation with strict rules on fairness and everybody treated equally.

All Premier League owners are looking out for themselves, that is exactly the basis on how it was set up back in 1992 and absolutely nothing has changed, well, apart from it getting even more extreme in how every club and their owners are only out for themselves!

