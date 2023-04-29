Opinion

BBC Sport pundit gets it spot on with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Southampton.

A win for Newcastle United would be another massive step, most importantly, putting Newcastle at least eight points clear of those clubs outside the Champions League places, potentially as many as ten points from NUFC to the team in fifth.

This is how the Premier League table looked ahead of the weekend matches…

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant strengths and weaknesses of the two teams.

Southampton with zero wins in their last eight Premier League matches, whilst Newcastle with those seven victories in the last eight.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“This is the ‘Alan Shearer derby’ between two of his old clubs and there is only going to be one winner.

“Southampton were a disgrace on Thursday, bearing mind they were at home and needed to win the game.

“I thought their performance was gutless and they offered so little in attack.

“The position Saints are in, I was expecting them to play with desperation and throw everything they could at Bournemouth.

“Instead, they looked like a team who had already been relegated.

“How on earth they got a point against Arsenal last week, I really don’t know.

“Newcastle, meanwhile, are just absolutely flying.

“They have everything they need to finish the season strongly and secure a top-four finish.

“I think they will wipe the floor with Southampton for starters.

“Prediction: Newcastle 5 Southampton 0”

The BBC Sport man pointing to how shocking Southampton were in midweek.

A must win home match against south coast rivals Bournemouth and yet so little goal threat and seemingly effort / commitment as well, seeing Saints only have two shots on target in the entire game as they lost 1-0.

This leaves Southampton six points adrift of safety with only five games left to play. Suspicions from many that they have given up the ghost of staying up.

They now travel to meet a side who are third in the table, in such great ‘flying’ form and scoring (23 in the last eight games) for fun.

Still no room for complacency obviously BUT every reason to have confidence ahead of Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle have already beaten Southampton three times this season and Eddie Howe’s team have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season.

As for their form at St James’ Park, since 19 December 2021 Liverpool are the only Premier League club to defeat Newcastle on home turf.

Chris Sutton predicts Newcastle United to ‘wipe the floor’ with Southampton in the ‘Alan Shearer derby’ on Sunday afternoon.

As a Newcastle fan you would settle for any winning scoreline, BUT if Eddie Howe’s side start like they did against Tottenham and play to anywhere close to the levels they showed in the first half last Sunday, there would then be every chance of another very enjoyable afternoon at St James’ Park.

