Opinion

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Why we are usually so happy to welcome our visitors…

It is Newcastle v Aston Villa up next.

Here are a few reasons why we are usually so happy to welcome this weekend’s visitors…

In 26 league visits during the Premier League era at St James’ Park, Aston Villa have won just twice.

The last time Aston Villa won away at Newcastle United was over 17 years ago, the infamous Dyer / Bowyer red cards match (and Steve Taylor penalty incident…).

The full Newcastle v Aston Villa league record at St James’ Park from 1993/94 onwards is Won 16 Drawn 8 Lost 2.

Only twice in the 26 visits have Villa managed to score more than one goal.

In the last 12 Newcastle v Aston Villa league matches at St James’ Park, Villa have scored a total of five goals.

In total, Newcastle United have scored 47 goals and Aston Villa 20.

2021/22 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (Trippier)

2020/21 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 (Lascelles)

2019/20 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 (Gayle)

2016/17 Newcastle 2 Aston Villa 0 (Gouffran, OG) – Championship season

2015/16 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 (Coloccini)

2014/15 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (Cisse)

2013/14 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (Remy)

2012/13 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 (Ben Arfa)

2011/12 Newcastle 2 Aston Villa 1 (Ba, Cisse)

2010/11 Newcastle 6 Aston Villa 0 (Barton, Nolan 2, Carroll 3)

2008/09 Newcastle 2 Aston Villa 0 (Martins 2)

2007/08 Newcastle 0 Aston Villa 0

2006/07 Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 1 (Milner, Dyer, Sibierski)

2005/06 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 (Shearer pen)

2004/05 Newcastle 0 Aston Villa 3

2003/04 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 (Robert)

2002/03 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 (Solano)

2001/02 Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 0 (Bellamy 2, Shearer)

2000/01 Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 1 (Glass, Cort, OG)

1999/00 Newcastle 0 Aston Villa 1

1998/99 Newcastle 2 Aston Villa 1 (Shearer, Ketsbaia)

1997/98 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (Beresford)

1996/97 Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 3 (Ferdinand 2, Shearer, Howey)

1995/96 Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (Ferdinand)

1994/95 Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 1 (Beardsley 2, Venison)

1993/94 Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 (Beardsley 2, Sellars, Bracewell, Cole)