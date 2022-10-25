Opinion

Aston Villa fans rejoice at landing the man who turned down Newcastle United

Unai Emery has been announced (see below) as the new manager of Aston Villa.

However, there will be no swift return to St James’ Park.

Unai Emery not taking over until next week (Tuesday 1 November) when his work permit will be sorted.

So the former Arsenal boss won’t be in charge when Aston Villa play against Newcastle United on Saturday, nor will he be able to play any part in the preparations for the game, as he doesn’t have that work permit as things stand.

I have already been amused to see some Aston Villa fans declaring their euphoria at the fact they have attracted a manager who turned down Newcastle United (just as they claimed when they brought in Steven Gerrard and players such as Diego Carlos and Coutinho…).

As for Newcastle United fans, I have seen some of them slagging Unai Emery off, too scared of taking the NUFC job, too scared of relegation back this time last year…however, I think the truth is a little different that what the two sets of fans (Villa and Newcastle) are claiming.

Unai Emery talking to The Athletic – 4 November 2021:

“The Newcastle project is an attractive project, something to build, different to Arsenal.

“With Arsenal, you first had to knock down the walls, which is hard work, then start to build again. Newcastle no, it was just about building, from the ground up. So it is different, and I liked the idea.

“The Premier League is an attractive league for all us coaches. So when Newcastle called me, I thought a lot about the opportunity to return to England, to a serious project. For me, it was a source of pride, satisfaction and I appreciated it.

“The opportunity of a club like Newcastle, what it could turn out to be, it is normal for me to listen to the offer, to consider it.

“I thought about the offer and I spoke with (Villarreal president) Fernando Roig but I also had to take into account that we were in the Champions League with Villarreal, mid-season. In the end, with a lot of respect for Villarreal, and a lot of respect for Newcastle, I decided to stay here. I am happy here and we are doing an important job.”

I love the job that Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle United and I wouldn’t swap him at this point for anybody else. Not saying he is now best manager in the world BUT who knows what he is going to go on to achieve, still only 44 and done so much already at Newcastle and at Bournemouth (took them from brink of falling into non-league, all the way through the divisions to the Premier League).

Anyway, just because I love Eddie Howe, doesn’t mean I have to rubbish Unai Emery.

As he mentions above, they were very different times a year ago.

This time last year, it was only months after Unai Emery had led Villarreal to the first ever trophy (Europa League) in their entire history, he was an absolute hero at the Spanish club. What’s more, he was in the middle of a Champions League campaign, indeed, he ended up taking them to within a whisker of the final, only just losing out to Liverpool in the semis.

Villarreal are / were still doing ok under Unai Emery, currently seventh in La Liga and top of their Europa Conference League group with four wins in four matches.

However, this is now competing in the third level of European competition and he now has plenty distance (around a year and a half) from winning that first ever trophy for Villarreal.

I can understand why after deliberating he finally turned down Newcastle United, I think it would have tainted his Villarreal legacy to an extent if so soon after winning that trophy, he had walked away (and in the middle of a Champions League campaign).

Hopefully Newcastle United have at least got a reduced possibility of a new manager bounce on Saturday, as Unai Emery denied the chance of making it a hat-trick of wins at St James’ Park.

In his brief time at Arsenal, Unai Emery oversaw a 2-1 win on Tyneside on 15 September 2018, then a 1-0 win on the first day of the following season, courtesy of a Steve Bruce shambles in his (Bruce’s) first NUFC game on 11 August 2019.

Aston Villa official announcement – 24 October 2022:

‘Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new Head Coach.

Unai joins from Villarreal, whom he led to Europa League success by beating Manchester United in the final in 2021 as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

A highly experienced top level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final.

He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and at Paris Saint Germain. In Seville, he won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 before going on to lift a Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups and two Trophée des Champions.

Unai will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed.’

