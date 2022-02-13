Opinion

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – NUFC fan / writer reaction to this true grit victory

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Sunday 13 February 2pm

Guts and determination got United through this one, plus another goal from man of the moment, Kieran Trippier.

Jamie Smith:

“After the Watford game, everything seemed doomed.

“Contrast this with now, where a game that saw us above the relegation line has seen full advantage taken and the smart money now on Newcastle United being in the Premier League next year to start a serious assault on the top end of the table.

“Scrappy game of few chances but won by another moment of magnificence by the talisman that is Kieran Trippier.

“I honestly can’t believe the impact this lad has had on our club and I hope he’s around for many a year to reap the benefits of the revolution he has kick started.

“Dan Burn looks like a class act at the back, providing a much needed cool head for a successful rearguard action.

“This feels unreal as we have made massive gains on those around us in a brilliant week.

“Even better, the signs are there that it can only continue as we look up instead of down.”

Ben Cooper:

“Kieran Trippier’s deflected free kick won a miserable game against a miserable Villa team who wanted a fight not a football match.

“Today was all about the un-sung.

“Burn was massive in defence, Shelvey in midfield and Fraser up top.

“It was all about graft, with an hour of stoppages.

“A dreadful, dismal game. A glorious three points.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“My nerves can’t take another half like the second one but I’ll take three scrappy points every day of the week.

“Things fell apart after Manquillo and Trippier went off and I was starting to rue the chances we didn’t take in a first half we dominated. Wood was particularly profligate.

“If you want to know how much Newcastle have improved of late, a Steve Bruce team would have folded completely in the second half of this game.

“We didn’t play well but we just about stood up to the challenge.

“I thought Dan Burn and Joelinton were particularly good, and so was VAR today. I was dumbfounded when Villa’s equaliser was disallowed.

“All our immediate rivals lost this weekend, and the four point minimum lead we have over them is a huge relief.

“Well done lads. Onward and upward!”

Billy Miller:

“It was rarely enjoyable when Steven Gerrard used to come to St James’ as a player.

“His first visit as manager won’t go down as a classic but it’s yet another vital three points.

“Almost too tense to appreciate, it was a gritty, nitty and bitty but ultimately successful occasion.

“Stoppages galore and a referee that gave Villa free kicks for anything.

“Let’s just hope Trippier’s injury isn’t serious. He’s already become a talisman.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Huge win.

“Having thrown away wins against Norwich and Watford at home earlier in the season, we couldn’t afford to do it again. That was the pattern of the 2009 relegation season, when too many wins turned into late draws.

“We were due a VAR review to go our away, although I still hate what it does to the game.

“But who cares today? The main thing was three wins on the bounce.

“Two or three points from our London double header would keep us firmly on track.

“Howay Eddie’s Mags!”

GToon:

“Another great win and another battling performance.

“This is a big game in my house as we hate Villa, as they are a local team to where I live now.

“I thought we really stuck at our game today and those 7 minutes of extra time were nicely absorbed by free kicks and yellow cards.

“The only down side is the injuries we have picked up.

“I reckon 5 more win from 15 games should be enough to keep us up.”

Paul Patterson:

“Never get sick of Kieran Trippier over / through the wall.

“Get in lads.”

David Punton:

“What a battling effort that was today.

“Clinging on stubbornly for a narrow 1-0 is nerve shredding but these are the hard yards.

“Three wins on the belt isn’t to be sniffed at.

“The league table is now looking a tad healthier for us.

“The man of the moment, of course, is Kieran Trippier. Another priceless set piece goal. A thing of beauty and vital against a dangerous Villa side to have that slender advantage.

“The back line with Dan Burn was solid and we look a more organised side of late.

“That VAR moment was huge but we will take 1-0 all day.

“It can’t always be raining goals in a relegation scrap.

“You can’t ask for more at the moment. A huge week that ends with United 4 clear of the drop and a game in hand.

“Green shoots of recovery. “

Nat Seaton:

“What a great victory!!

“Such a hard earned win brought about by a brilliant fighting spirit to give us our third win in a row.

“Happy times ahead. It’s a long time since I’ve said this but it’s a great feeling to be a Newcastle supporter again.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Trippier (35)

Aston Villa:

Possession was Newcastle 37% Villa 63%

Total shots were Newcastle 10 Villa 11

Shots on target were Newcastle 2 Villa 1

Corners were Newcastle 3 Villa 6

Crowd: 52,207 (3,000 Villa)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 48), Schar, Burn, Manquillo (Dummett 45+5), Shelvey, Willock (Bruno 90+2), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

