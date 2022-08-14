Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes targeted by Premier League teams

Difficult to believe that Bruno Guimaraes has made just 13 starts for Newcastle United.

Arriving in January, those 13 starts have produced eight wins, one draw and four defeats – three of those defeats against Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea.

Bruno Guimaraes has been a real star turn and Newcastle United fans have been loving it.

However, they are not the only ones to have noticed…

I was down at Brighton yesterday, with the sunburn to prove it…and I thought clearly the home players had been well briefed before kick-off, especially in regard to Bruno Guimaraes.

I didn’t think it was any coincidence he had his worst game since arriving at Newcastle United.

Maybe Bruno G wasn’t at his best regardless BUT I thought the Brighton players (and Graham Potter) ensured this was the case, as they definitely, in my opinion, targeted our Brazilian superstar, regularly two (or more) home players rapidly closing him down. Indeed, I think Bruno Guimaraes was caught in possession more in this match, than all the rest of his appearances put together.

For sure, Bruno G is no longer an unknown quantity now.

Against Nottingham Forest, we never really got to see any idea of how they intended to target Bruno Guimaraes. Newcastle were so dominant from the first whistle that Forest struggled to get close to any NUFC player, never mind our playmaker.

However, I think we are going to see this theme repeated, what I witnessed at Brighton. We are already so used to other teams doubling up on Saint-Maximin and increasingly this will be the case with Bruno.

It is simple common sense and when you have players who are proving so much more of a threat than their teammates, then the opposition will react accordingly.

This then of course, naturally brings me / us to the transfer window.

Can Newcastle United bring in the one or two new attacking threats that Eddie Howe has made clear he wants to see happen?

I think it is crystal clear that we are now in a far far better situation in defence, thanks to some clever strengthening by the head coach, five clean sheets in the last eight PL matches is proof of that.

However, if we can now add these couple of extra quality attacking options, then the opposition teams can’t double up on everybody.

It would be a massive boost, extra attacking threat AND Bruno Guimaraes with more freedom to operate.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 13 August 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 55% (48%) Newcastle 45% (52%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 4 (3)

Shots on target were Brighton 7 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Brighton 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Graham Scott

Attendance: 31,552 (NUFC 3,100)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock (Sean Longstaff 76), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson (Wood

87), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

(Honest Eddie Howe reflects on Brighton result and performance – Spirit, unity and potential signings – Read HERE)

(Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s battling draw – Read HERE)

(Match Report : Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Eddie Howe and his players emerge from south coast heat with battling point – Read HERE)

(Graham Potter ‘loved’ what he saw – Reacts to Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 performance and result – Read HERE)

