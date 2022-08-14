News

Honest Eddie Howe reflects on Brighton result and performance – Spirit, unity and potential signings

Eddie Howe and Graham Potter are two of those rare examples in modern football.

Managers / Head Coaches who will give a pretty honest appraisal after every match, whatever the result or performance.

Sadly, where the media are concerned, such behaviour is so often seen as naive and weak. They have become so accustomed to dealing with your typical team boss who refuses to accept any of their own or their team’s failings, managers who will use any excuse / reason, to try and deflect from their own shortcomings.

As Newcastle fans, we should know, as we have had more than our fair share over the course of the Mike Ashley era…

Eddie Howe though was very open when reflecting on this south coast draw, declaring ‘We rode our luck at times but dug in and showed a great spirit and unity. We got a valuable point.’

Sometimes you can only play as well as the opposition allow you to and Brighton, certainly in the second half, really pressed Newcastle United and made it difficult to get things going after the break.

Eddie Howe reflecting on this Brighton draw:

“Always disappointing not to win but very pleased with a point in the end, especially after the second half.

“I thought it was a difficult second half and Brighton played very well.

“We rode our luck at times but dug in, showed a great spirit and unity.

“We got a valuable point.”

Key players on the day:

“He (Nick Pope) is a very relaxed figure, very popular in the dressing room, has a real calmness about him.

“That save from Lallana was top class.

“You are only as solid as your defence.

“I think we have changed personnel, added strength, added depth, now we have got some very good characters in that unit.

“I think you saw that today, because we were under the cosh but we stayed calm and we battled through it.”

“I thought Dan Burn did great today.

“It is difficult, although it’s a small transition (central defence to left-back) across the pitch, it’s a huge one at the same time.

“He hadn’t played left-back for a long time but I thought he did very well today against his former team, made a crucial block at a key time in the game.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with his attitude.

“I thought Sven Botman did very well.

“He looked composed, solid, had a good partnership with Fabby (Schar).

“I was very pleased with him and I thought he used the ball very well, especially in the first half.

“To come here and be part of a backline that keeps a clean sheet, albeit it wasn’t always calm at the back.”

Less than three weeks left of the transfer window:

“As I have said many times, we are looking.

“We are aware that there are certain parts of the squad that we would love to strengthen and give us more options.

“However, that is no reflection on anybody that we currently have in our squad, because I think we have shown that we love everybody within the group.

“There is a very good feeling internally, within the dynamic of the team, so we desperately don’t want to harm that either.

“I think there is always that part of you that, as much as you are frustrated that you can’t sign any more players when the window has closed, there is actually a nice relief when the window shuts and you can say, ‘Right, that’s the group that we have, that’s the group we are going to go forward with’.

“Nothing can change that then.

“My focus is always on the players we have inside the building, not externally.

“That has always been my first instinct, to try to develop them, even when the window is open…but a lot of your time is taken up with the window, because it is such an important process, as you try to get the right players in.

“It is an ever changing thing and so if you’re not careful, you can waste a lot of time watching players that maybe aren’t attainable, or for lots of different reasons that you can’t get. That’s part of the job though and it goes with it hand in hand.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 13 August 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 55% (48%) Newcastle 45% (52%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 4 (3)

Shots on target were Brighton 7 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Brighton 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Graham Scott

Attendance: 31,552 (NUFC 3,100)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock (Sean Longstaff 76), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson (Wood

87), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

(Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s battling draw – Read HERE)

(Match Report : Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Eddie Howe and his players emerge from south coast heat with battling point – Read HERE)

(Graham Potter ‘loved’ what he saw – Reacts to Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 performance and result – Read HERE)

