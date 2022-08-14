News

Graham Potter ‘loved’ what he saw – Reacts to Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 performance and result

Graham Potter has been reacting to his team’s draw in the sun on Saturday afternoon.

In their previous four Premier League games, two of those had been against Manchester United, with Brighton picking up wins in both and scoring six goals in total.

However, against Newcastle United, Graham Potter and his side found a very different proposition.

After a first half that was more or less even, with Newcastle competing and having some attacking threat of their own. Brighton took control after the break.

Graham Potter happy about pretty much everything, apart from the fact that they did not get all three points.

The Brighton manager crediting Nick Pope for the saves he made, to ensure the away point for Newcastle.

Last season, Brighton picked up 15 draws in their 38 Premier League games, as Graham Potter and his players attracted a lot of plaudits for their playing style, despite so often not being able to convert that into wins.

Can Graham Potter match the points to performances this season? Well, they can’t rely on playing the likes of Man Utd every week…

Graham Potter reacting to Brighton’s draw with Newcastle:

“Newcastle play at a real intensity.

“I think Eddie Howe prides himself on that.

“To compete in the manner that we did and to sustain that in as difficult conditions as I can remember, I have nothing but pride in the boys.

“I loved the performance.

“I loved what they tried to do, so it is really positive.

“We accept the point, because that’s football, but I thought the performance was very positive.

“If there was one team that was going to win, it was going to be us.

“Taking everything into consideration, on a hot day, in difficult playing conditions, our boys were fantastic.

“We just missed that last little bit, that last little finish, little piece of quality, and their keeper has made some good saves.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 13 August 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 55% (48%) Newcastle 45% (52%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 4 (3)

Shots on target were Brighton 7 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Brighton 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Graham Scott

Attendance: 31,552 (NUFC 3,100)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock (Sean Longstaff 76), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson (Wood

87), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

(Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s battling draw – Read HERE)

(Match Report : Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Eddie Howe and his players emerge from south coast heat with battling point – Read HERE)

