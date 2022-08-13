Opinion

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s battling draw

A tough afternoon on the south coast.

Newcastle United battling the heat and a very decent Brighton side, coming away with a gutsy point.

Billy Miller:

“We’ll take a point away to a team that have regularly given us a footballing masterclass since we were promoted together.

“Another clean sheet for Pope too, which has to be a huge bonus with Man City at home next up.”

Jamie Smith:

“I’ll take that.

“Very disjointed performance with consistent stray passes suggesting this 4th kit was actually more of a clash than some of the others would be.

“Some fine defensive work preserving a point we need to be grateful for, under the circumstances, after two goal line clearances and a fine performance from, you know, Nick Pope.”

Brian Standen:

“A hard watch in a scorching sun.

“Started brightly but too many just off the pace.

“Defence dug in and earned us a clean sheet, assisted by an impressive Nick Pope.

“A draw probably slightly flattered us but still unbeaten.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A point after such a lacklustre display is a good result.

“The only real two positives I can take are;

“Firstly, Brighton will probably be a top eight side this season

“Secondly, Nick Pope was outstanding.

“Much work to do if we want to compete with Man City next week.”

Paul Patterson:

“Never knock an away point.

“We’re four points better off after two games compared to last season.

“That’s progress…”

GToon:

“If last week were the dizzy heights, then we came all the way down today.

“That was painfully poor.

“Schar, Trippier, Pope, Botman and Burn did ok.

“The rest ranged from awful to useless.

“Bruno gave the ball away, Joelinton offered nowt, I forgot Willock was playing until he went off, ASM did nothing, Almiron put some effort in but made the wrong choice when presented with a shooting opportunity and as for Wilson, he was horrendous. He lost every challenge, didn’t hold the ball up and was totally outplayed by Dunk.

“We got a point thanks to our defenders.

“I’m glad Ashworth was watching that rubbish.

“He will be left in no doubt where the reinforcements are needed.”

David Punton:

“Nick Pope broke the internet yesterday and today he has saved Newcastle with a string of stops to prevent a Brighton winner.

“Our new custodian, who somehow had his name trending globally on Twitter on Friday, was the stand out performer as a shot shy Toon battled hard but failed to create as much as fans would have liked.

“I think most would have taken a point here and it makes the start to the season look decent enough compared to previous years.

“What was of concern, was our front three failing to register any goals.

“The final two weeks of the window are huge.

“I assume the club are well aware, we really do need an extra forward to come in.

“We take the point and move on today.

“Brighton arrived off the back of a stunning win at Man Utd and were, at the very least least, shut out by Newcastle in their first home game of the season.”

Nat Seaton:

“A very good point considering the chances we had, or should that be, didn’t have, compared to the chances Brighton had.

“Pope thankfully put in a good performance, helping us to our first away point of the season.

“Great not to have lost the game all things considered, well worth getting a red face for, now for some after match refreshment…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 55% (48%) Newcastle 45% (52%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 4 (3)

Shots on target were Brighton 7 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Brighton 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Graham Scott

Attendance: 31,552 (NUFC 3,100)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock (Sean Longstaff 76), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson (Wood

87), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

