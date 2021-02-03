Opinion

Club need to prepare for change now or Newcastle United Takeover could be impacted

Have you ever seen the film Groundhog Day? If you haven’t I’ll not spoil it for you but let’s just say the reigns of Steve McClaren and Steve Bruce remind me of that film.

The McClaren nightmare ended in relegation, despite Rafa Benitez being given the last few games to pull things round, Steve (McClaren) lasted until early March and that was too late for even a world class manager to act.

This time there will be no high profile manager to breathe some new life and organisation into the team.

It will probably fall to Graeme Jones. This could be why he was brought here as a natural successor to Steve Bruce.

Forward thinking or small thinking? We all know the answer and sorry Graeme, no disrespect, but you are not the answer to this massive, self-inflicted mess.

I now appeal to Mike Ashley and his advisors to carefully consider and act on the current situation. Late February should be the focus, following the Southampton, Chelsea and Manchester United games. Start the hunt for a top replacement NOW.

This particular season makes late February okay for two main reasons. One is the number of games left this time and the other is the very hard, dare I say it, potentially disastrous run of games in February.

Who would bet against Southampton this weekend even after their 9-0 hiding? Is there a Newcastle fan out there who didn’t think, ‘you’ll not get a better chance to get your confidence and pride back than in the next game’. It just happens to be against us.

Then there’s the following two games (Chelsea and Man Utd away) which could see us emulating Southampton if we start as badly as they did.

Give the new appointment a level playing field. Please not Graeme Jones for his sake, if he is to be given a chance, do that now.

I can’t finish without bringing up Jones’s lower key role last night, was he told to take a back seat?

If we don’t prepare now, we will probably go down, just as the Newcastle United Takeover is given the go ahead. Or am I thinking of another film with a similar unhappy ending.

