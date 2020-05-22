News

You thought Steve McClaren couldn’t get any worse on Newcastle…Comments on Steve Bruce and himself

Against some pretty tough competition, Steve McClaren is arguably the very worst managerial appointment by Mike Ashley.

Sacked by Championship side Derby, the NUFC owner thought he was the perfect choice in summer 2015.

Giving him the title of Head Coach, Mike Ashley made clear Steve McClaren had no power beyond training and picking the team.

Since Ashley sacked him over four years ago after a disastrous nine months in charge and since then, his entire managerial record has been sacked at Championship Derby (again!) after five months and then the same at second tier QPR after nine months.

Now Steve McClaren has been talking about yet another Championship manager (head coach!) appointed by Mike Ashley, another one so desperate to take the job that he agreed to have no power beyond training and managing the team.

Step forward Steve Bruce.

Whilst a recent poll on The Mag showed 98% of Newcastle fans want Steve Bruce replaced after the takeover, Steve McClaren has different ideas…’He (Steve Bruce) is in the driving seat to say right, put me in front of these new owners, I’m going to sell a dream, I’m going to sell a vision for this football club, for the next five years.’

Very bizarrely, Steve McClaren thinks he and Steve Bruce are kindred spirits who have been the most badly done to in Mike Ashley’s reign: ‘You know, I have been there with no strikers and it’s a struggle and it’s hard week in, week out. It is hard to manage in that environment.’

In actual fact, Steve McClaren was backed with more spending in the season he was in charge than any other manager previously or since, in NUFC’s entire history.

Whilst Steve Bruce has seen more money spent this season than any other under Mike Ashley, apart from Steve McClaren in 2015/16. It is their fault if they took the job with an acceptance of no say on transfers but can’t complain about the amount of money spent, certainly not compared to the likes of Rafa Benitez.

I’m sure that Steve McClaren, Steve Bruce, JFK, John Carver, Alan Pardew…well most of them, are canny blokes, but they all sum up the Mike Ashley era that needs to be consigned to history.

People who were nowhere near the standard needed and given the Newcastle job for all the wrong reasons.

Under new owners, Newcastle United need to strive to appoint the very best people throughout the club. The quicker we see the likes of Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce replaced, the quicker the club can look to move forward again.

Steve McClaren speaking to Talksport:

“He (Steve Bruce) has done a good job. He has stabilised them.

“He’s got them playing a system which is not attractive but has got them results, with limited resources.

“Actually you’d be looking at…He is in the driving seat to say right, put me in front of these new owners, I’m going to sell a dream, I’m going to sell a vision for this football club, for the next five years.

“This is what has been going on, this is what I’ve seen can improve.

“These are the players that can improve you, what budget have we got?

“Hoo…I’ve got money, we can buy him and him, him, he is in the driving seat and I would say, what a fantastic opportunity Steve Bruce has got now, because…

“You know, I have been there with no strikers and it’s a struggle and it’s hard week in, week out.

“It is hard to manage in that environment.

“If I’ve got a new owner coming in with money, all of a sudden I am so excited about the future and I have got to sell that vision to the new owners.

“I want this, I want that, I want to fill the stadium, I want to get this.

“To do that we have got to put players on the park who can entertain that crowd because that’s what Newcastle is.

“It’s Ginola, Asprilla…that is the kind of football team that they want and they haven’t had it for years and years because of budget resources not being there.

“If they’ve got budget, wow, what that club can do.

“It must be exciting and Steve must be looking forward to it.”

