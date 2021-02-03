Opinion

‘Steve Bruce – Time to pack your bags mate and leave with any dignity you have left’

I’m a 54 year old veteran and I have been a long suffering Toon fan for all of it.

Too young to remember the Fairs Cup glory and the FA Cup dominance that Newcastle United enjoyed in the early fifties.

I do, however, remember the lows of the Stan Seymour and Gordon McKeag era. The total despondency that was reflected in the general mood across Tyneside.

Gordon Lee and a succession of rubbish managers with rubbish ideas producing rubbish football. Relegation, nearly followed by relegation.

Then Keegan arrived.

The spark was lit and optimism was in the air. When he became manager, promotion soon followed. Newcastle United became the team on everyone’s lips playing exciting free flowing football. “The entertainers” gained a glut of “second team” fans.

Running, an ultimately, luckier Man Utd all the way in 1996, that 5-0 a season later and Albert’s chip, 3 nil up against Barcelona.

Moments that live in the memory. Moments that gel a city, providing hope and the feeling that “life’s good.”

What has followed since had been utter and abject dross. Save for a few years under the great Sir Bobby Robson of course.

Enter Mike Ashley,. with pockets deep enough to make difference. Oh, how he fooled us.

By mid 2008, most Newcastle United fans saw him for what he is. A single minded, greedy, lying man not fit to run a Sunday League team.

My Cashley, we all know, just wants an advertising platform for Sports Direct.

Surely then, you’d want a team that entertains and draws crowds in. Football fans turning on the TV because Newcastle United are on. Sports Direct banners everywhere in full view.

Who, in their right mind, would turn on to the garbage that we, the diehard fans, now have to endure under a manager, that I believe, is not only the worst the Toon have had, but is the worst the Premier League has ever had.

A man, that claims to have class and pride, yet displays none of it. A man, whose ego, banished the new coach to the stands after overstepping his mark in a deserved victory at Everton.

Steve Bruce, a man that claims to be a Geordie, yet puts his needs before the best interests of a team he’s paid to manage.

What type of owner would allow that to happen ( It defies logical reason and it can only be spite).

Yet, after the best part of 14 years of the Mike Ashley circus it does happen. All too frequently.

Are we surprised, no, of course not.

Yet what we are portrayed as, are deluded fans that have expectations way higher than we should. To all the so called expert pundits, we just want to compete, got it.

Our club, under Steve Bruce, will be relegated and the husk that goes down will be there for years.

No instant comeback this time.

Steve Bruce may well be a nice guy but Premier League manager he ain’t.

Time to pack your bags mate and leave with any dignity you have left.

To Mike Ashley, just go.

Even fans of other teams now recognise your game. You may have got away with it for 12 years or so but the game’s up mate.

Get out.

