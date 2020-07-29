News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Peter Ramage returns to NUFC

After a break of 12 years, Peter Ramage has returned to Newcastle United.

Living the dream, Newcastle fan Ramage came through the ranks at NUFC, going on to make 51 first team appearances.

Those appearances came between 2004 and 2008, before moving on to QPR with Kevin Keegan telling Peter Ramage that he couldn’t guarantee him first team football.

Now we have a Newcastle United Official Announcement revealing that after 12 years away, the 36 year old is coming home.

Peter Ramage is giving up his assistant coach position at Phoenix Rising to be become NUFC Under 23s assistant coach.

Welcome home!

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

Newcastle United have appointed former Magpies defender Peter Ramage as the club’s Under-23s assistant coach.

Ramage, who came through the club’s Academy system before making 69 first team appearances between 2004 and 2008, leaves his role as assistant coach at Phoenix Rising in the United States and returns to Tyneside ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Born in Whitley Bay, Ramage clocked up 336 senior outings during his playing career. After leaving Newcastle United in summer 2008, he went on to represent Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Barnsley, Coventry City and Leyton Orient, as well as enjoying spells overseas with Kerala Blasters in India and Arizona United and Phoenix Rising in the United States.

After arriving back in his native North East, Ramage will work alongside lead development coach Chris Hogg. The 36-year-old replaces Liam Bramley, who has stepped down from his role.

Ramage said: “I’m really excited and grateful to be given the opportunity by the football club to come home and work at the Academy with the Under-23s.

“I’m looking forward to working and learning from some incredible coaches and working with a talented group of players.

“My goal is to help give them the foundations to move into the first team and hopefully live the dream that I did in walking out at St. James’ Park in front of 52,000 Geordies.”

Joe Joyce, head of Newcastle United’s Academy said: “We are delighted to bring Peter back to the club to support Chris Hogg in nurturing our Under-23s players.

“Peter knows the club extremely well and his experiences as a player and talent as a coach will be of great benefit to our young players as they continue to develop their game.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Liam Bramley for the hard work and commitment he has displayed during his time with Newcastle United. We wish him every success in his future coaching career.”

