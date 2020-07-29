News

Phoenix Rising Official Statement after losing coach to Newcastle United

Phoenix Rising are now looking for a new assistant coach.

The club releasing an official statement revealing they have lost Peter Ramage to Newcastle United.

The 36 year old also played for the American professional soccer team which is based in Phoenix, Arizona. The team play in the USL Championship, the second tier of the American soccer league system.

The lifelong Newcastle United fan came through the ranks at St James Park and made 51 first team appearances between 2004 and 2008, then leaving for QPR.

The popular former defender is now joining NUFC as Under 23s assistant coach.

Whilst we have a shambles of a club ran by total charlatans, it is still good to see decent genuine people like Peter Ramage coming into the club, someone who most definitely is desperate to help in any way, Newcastle United become a successful football club.

Phoenix Rising Official Statement:

‘Phoenix Rising assistant coach and former player, Peter Ramage has accepted a coaching position with Premier League side Newcastle United.

Ramage is to become Newcastle United’s U-23 assistant coach. The former defender joined Phoenix Rising in 2016. He played two seasons for the club, totaling 3,139 minutes and two goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Ramage retired following the 2017 USL Championship season and coached with Newcastle’s academy for a short stint before returning to Phoenix for his current role as an assistant coach for the first team.

“Phoenix Rising gave me the ability to find myself as a coach,” said Ramage. “Working with Rick [Schantz], Blair [Gavin] and Cory [Robertson] has been a great experience to learn and develop my own personal philosophy within the structure of the club philosophy, which we built. The four of us have worked closely over the last two years to create a winning mentality, which doesn’t happen on a game day. It happens as soon as the game is finished… Sunday through the next Friday, to be sure the guys are ready.”

“To work each day on the style of play, the philosophy, the methodology – it has been an unbelievable experience that has allowed me to grow as a coach,” added Ramage. “I will take a lot of what we have built here with me back to Newcastle.”

Ramage began his playing career with Newcastle’s Academy system before making 69 first team appearances between 2004 and 2008. Born in Whitley Bay, England, Ramage racked up 336 senior appearances during his 13-year playing career. After leaving Newcastle United in summer 2008, he went on to represent Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Barnsley, Coventry City and Leyton Orient, as well as enjoying spells overseas with Kerala Blasters in India.

After arriving back in England, Ramage will work alongside lead development coach Chris Hogg.

“Being a coach, you sometimes have to reflect on the action you’ve just done,” said Ramage. “I’ve made a million mistakes, but those have allowed me to develop myself, the players and help produce a winning product on the pitch. That’s what I’ll take away – don’t be fearful of making that mistake. Be honest and courageous enough to make adjustments.”

