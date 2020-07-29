News

Main man at BBC Sport admits he got it badly wrong about Newcastle United

Interesting from BBC Sport, as they have reflected on the 2019/20 season.

Comparing what actually happened with their predictions back in summer 2019.

Both reports were put together by BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty.

McNulty saying with his latest piece: ‘Here, I assess every team’s 2019-20 campaign – and also look back at whether I was anywhere near being right with my pre-season predictions.’

The BBC Sport write up by Phil McNulty on Newcastle United and predictions back on 6 August 2019 before a ball was kicked:

‘Last season – 13th

‘This season – 20th

‘Where do you even start? Where will this all end?

Rafael Benitez, predictably, has gone and Steve Bruce finally becomes Newcastle United manager in a blizzard of discontent from supporters who, contrary to belief, do not want too much – just a little of what they genuinely deserve.

Bruce is experienced and a realist. He will know he must make a big early impression or this has the potential to be a very miserable existence for the Toon Army under the continued ownership of Mike Ashley.

Joelinton, a club record signing at £40m from Hoffenheim, steps into the spaces vacated by Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon. He carries a huge burden, while French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, a £16.5m signing from Nice, will be the man Bruce hopes can be the provider.

When will the torture end for Newcastle’s supporters? It may get worse before it gets better.’

Phil McNulty on 28 July 2020 after Newcastle United 2019/20 season for BBC Sport:

‘Newcastle United – 13th

‘Hands up. Got this one very wrong.

‘I was convinced Newcastle United would be relegated given the ill-feeling surrounding Steve Bruce’s appointment and the apparent miracle performed by Rafael Benitez.

‘Maybe not such a Benitez miracle after all as sound management by Bruce put them in a similar 13th placing without the over-blown reverence reserved for Benitez. Safe and sound.

‘Any chance of a takeover?

Pre-season prediction: 20th

What I said in August: “When will the torture end for Newcastle supporters? It may get worse before it gets better.”

I will leave it to you to dissect the two pieces by the main man at BBC Sport (although huge doses of luck for Steve Bruce in so many matches and ending the season with only four wins in the last twenty matches will very likely feature).

However, what I would say, is that whilst he didn’t get the league position prediction correct, I still don’t think his observations back in August 2019 were wide of the mark…

