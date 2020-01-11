News

Steve Bruce on Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 after 1 shot on target “I thought we looked very, very dangerous”

Steve Bruce was left counting injuries after Wolves 1 Newcastle 1.

Both Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle forced off within 28 minutes.

Steve Bruce then revealing that Joelinton carried on and played for 79 minutes despite having a groin injury.

The NUFC Head Coach admitting the Brazilian ‘should have come off’ and that Joelinton ‘played at half pace (insert your own joke here…) in the second-half but had courage to carry on.’

Which begs the question, what on earth is Steve Bruce playing at, risking a serious injury to his £40m striker when there are so many other players already injured.

How can you look for sympathy on the injury front when you repeatedly risk players so stupidly? Why wait until 79 minutes before putting Carroll on for Joelinton?

Just as laughable is Steve Bruce’s claim that ‘I thought we looked very, very dangerous…’, even if he is talking about only the early part of the game it is ridiculous to say it. Almiron took his goal well when the ball fell kindly but that was the ONLY effort on target Newcastle had…

A point at Wolves is a decent result BUT it would be good for once if Steve Bruce accepted how lucky Newcastle had been, rather than making daft comments based on such negligible evidence.

Steve Bruce:

“I thought we looked very, very dangerous and scored a great goal.

“Unfortunately…and I never really try to make injuries a thing, as they’re part and parcel of the game…to lose two and maybe lost three as Joelinton is nowhere near fit but managed to carry on.

“When you take a look at the problems we have had.

“I have never experienced in the last 40 years the problems we have had.

“I haven’t known anything like it.

“I thought it was going to be a repeat of Leicester where we lost four players in 12 minutes.

“Joelinton should have come off.

“He played at half pace in the second-half but had courage to carry on.

“We are down to the bare bones.

“So look, we will have an in-depth look at it and now we have got 10 or 12 injuries.

“When you look at all the problems we will take a point here and the resilience was there to be seen.

“We lacked a bit of quality but their effort and endeavour to get a point was excellent and I’m delighted that we got one.

“Dubravka has made two real top, top saves.

“He’s done that a few times and we’re blessed to have a very, very good goalkeeper so we hope that continues.

“Almiron is a top, top player. He trains every day and he’s tough and resilient.

“I’m delighted and he deserves everything that’s coming his way. He had that little bit of quality today.

“We have not changed any of the medical department from last season.

“Whether it (injuries) is just bad luck or we have to go a little deeper…we need to find out.

“I thought it was going to be a replay of the Leicester game with four going off and Joelinton played on through an (groin) injury.

“Both Gayle and Dummett were hamstring injuries.

“Dummett is the other leg (than his previous injury).

“Joelinton had a groin.

“We’ll see how we are (with the injury situation and players returning] tomorrow.”

On Dwight Gayle’s future:

“I waited for him for two and a half months because he was injured, then the team was doing OK so he struggled to get in.

“I’ve started him twice in the last four/five games and he was excellent today before his injury so he’s not going anywhere.”

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 7

Wolves:

Dendoncker 14

Possession was Wolves 65% (62%), Newcastle 35% (38%)

Total shots were Wolves 9 (5), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2), Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Wolves 5 (2), Newcastle 2 (0)

Crowd: 31,570 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett (Lejeune 13), Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Atsu 28), Joelinton (Carroll 79)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Watts. Allan, Ritchie

