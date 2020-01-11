Opinion

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle going ahead with an excellent seventh minute effort from Miguel Almiron but that proved to be United’s only shot on target, the luck returning for Steve Bruce as he stole a point.

Jamie Smith:

“Can’t complain about a point here.

“Tricky place to come and you’d have taken it beforehand.

“A shame that a lapse in concentration let Wolves equalise, potentially could have sickened them good and proper.

“Injuries will obviously be the headline as yet more squad members succumb but looking at the table it might well be a point gained on those around us.

“Hopefully the Rochdale replay is used as an opportunity to get right back to winning ways.”

Jamie Swan:

“Good point earned.

“Don’t think many fancied it when team was announced.

“Top goal and top class performance from Miggy, Dubravka at it again and more injuries.

“Wolves have got some good players but loads of them were rolling around clutching feet and shins, hitting the deck at every slight touch to get bookings, free-kicks and what have you – which a poor ref was lapping up.

“We played way too deep and if it wasn’t for big Martin Dubravka we might have had nowt.

“But in truth we were under more pressure from Rochdale last week in the last 45 mins than Wolves.”

Ben Cooper:

“A good point for United in a game where they rarely threatened but put in the required amount of effort.

“NUFC were never allowed to capitalise on an early Miggy right footer putting us ahead as first Dummett limped off, then poor defending from a corner allowed Dendoncker to volley in from 8 yards and Gayle limped off.

“The rest of the game saw almost constant Wolves pressure as Traore destroyed Willems down our left.

“Matty L cleared off the line and Dubravka made a couple of top drawer saves which Wolves really should have scored from.

“Nothing much else happened except everyone got booked as the ref lost control of a game where there was hardly a tackle.

“1-1. About right. NUFC never looked like getting more than 1.

“Wolves will probably feel they deserved the win but if you can’t score from 4 yards then you can’t complain about not winning.”

Steve Hickey:

“Really good point and glad to see Almiron now firing in another one.

“Other than that pretty tame at both ends with Dubravka making a couple of good saves.

“Let’s just hope we can win against the bottom teams to stay up. Sad it’s come to that.

“Just think where Wolves were a few years ago and now measure their ambition against ours. Thanks Mr Ashley.

“This transfer window could prove decisive, I’m not holding my breath.”

Brian Standen:

“Great battling performance – no doubting the effort!

“Outstanding from Dubravka and Almiron!

“Yeah we rode our luck but we deserved it as well

“Both Longstaffs deserve credit for their physical commitment!

“Well done.”

Paul Patterson:

“Never knock an away point but this injury situation is ridiculous.

“The Head Coach needs to look at himself as he’s rushing them back far too quickly.”

Nat Seaton:

“A well earned point against a decent team.

“Thankfully we have Dubravka in goal and Miggy putting the ball in the back of the net… again!

“Sadly more injury concerns, here’s hoping we have enough to put out a ‘competitive’ team for next Saturday against Chelsea…not forgetting Rochdale on Tuesday!”

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 7

Wolves:

Dendoncker 14

Possession was Wolves 65% (62%), Newcastle 35% (38%)

Total shots were Wolves 9 (5), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2), Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Wolves 5 (2), Newcastle 2 (0)

Crowd: 31,570 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett (Lejeune 13), Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Atsu 28), Joelinton (Carroll 79)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Watts. Allan, Ritchie

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Steve Bruce lucky once again as Newcastle United score with only shot on target – Read HERE)

