Videos

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Watch excellent Miguel Almiron finish and official match highlights here

It ended Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 on Saturday afternoon.

An excellent finish into the top corner from Miguel Almiron after only seven minutes to give United the lead.

That makes it three goals in his last six matches for the Paraguayan.

Injuries played a part yet again as Dummett and Gayle had to be replaced in the opening 28 minutes.

Steve Bruce won’t have been happy with the equaliser either as United gifted it from a corner only seven minutes after going ahead.

Martin Dubravka was yet again outstanding and was the key factor in preventing a fourth Premier League defeat in a row.

The keeper making some excellent saves from close range.

Whilst Matty Longstaff also got in on the act when somehow hooking the ball away just as it was set to cross the line.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 7

Wolves:

Dendoncker 14

Possession was Wolves 65% (62%), Newcastle 35% (38%)

Total shots were Wolves 9 (5), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2), Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Wolves 5 (2), Newcastle 2 (0)

Crowd: 31,570 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett (Lejeune 13), Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Atsu 28), Joelinton (Carroll 79)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Watts. Allan, Ritchie

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Steve Bruce lucky once again as Newcastle United score with only shot on target – Read HERE)

