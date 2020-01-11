Opinion

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Steve Bruce lucky once again as Newcastle United score with only shot on target

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

A slow start from Wolves and Newcastle United capitalised.

Willems and Gayle involved in the move that put United ahead, with man of the moment Miguel Almiron scoring his third goal in the last weeks.

Almiron finding the top right corner from 15 yards.

The Paraguayan making it 500 away goals in the Premier League era for Newcastle.

However, Newcastle could only enjoy the lead for seven minutes.

A soft goal as Joao Moutinho’s curling corner finds Leander Dendoncker unmarked eight yards out and he gave Martin Dubravka no chance. It looked like Federico Fernandez should have been picking up the goalscorer.

From that point it was Wolves on the ascendancy in the first half, helped by two more injuries for United.

Paul Dummett replaced by Lejeune on 13 minutes and then Gayle appeared to be forced off with a hamstring problem on 28 minutes.

Martin Dubravka yet again proving to be man of the match for Newcastle today.

On 34 minutes a world class save from only three yards out by Dubravka, Raul Jimenez heads down towards goal but somehow the goalkeeper managed to deflect it away to safety.

Then only seconds after the break, Traore skinned Willems and it was Matty Longstaff who saved his team this time, brilliantly hooking a Matt Doherty effort away, just as it was set to go over the line.

Newcastle United then had their best period of the game, for about 10 minutes having the better of the ball although unable to really create anything.

However, as the clock ticked, Steve Bruce reverted to type and ordered his team back, United simply trying to survive for the final 20-25 minutes.

They defended well but picked up a succession of yellow cards and yet again had Dubravka to thank when saving another point blank header from only a few yards out.

By the final whistle, Almiron’s goal had been the only effort on target by Newcastle and the luck had returned for Steve Bruce, coming away from the game with a point that he didn’t deserve. Much needed after a disastrous last few weeks, though the extra injuries for two players who had missed Rochdale due to injury issues are yet another worry.

Miguel Almiron is clearly Newcastle’s only threat going forward and yet he is asked to defend 95% of the time, which he admittedly does very well.

However, it is a ridiculous situation and Steve Bruce needs to sort it and relieve Almiron of most of his defensive duties because nobody else creates any threat going forward, least of all Joelinton who was really really poor. Though admittedly very isolated and lacking service due to Steve Bruce’s negativity.

The second half saw Newcastle have no efforts on target and indeed only one effort of any description which wasn’t one target.

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 7

Wolves:

Dendoncker 14

Possession was Wolves 65% (62%), Newcastle 35% (38%)

Total shots were Wolves 9 (5), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2), Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Wolves 5 (2), Newcastle 2 (0)

Crowd: 31,570 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett (Lejeune 13), Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Atsu 28), Joelinton (Carroll 79)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Watts. Allan, Ritchie

