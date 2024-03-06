Opinion

Harry Kane or Alan Shearer – Who is the best?

I have a confession to make, I think Harry Kane is now right up there with the likes of Alan Shearer and the late great Jimmy Greaves.

The finest goal-grabber in my lifetime has been ‘Der Bomber’, the West Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller.

Harry Kane headed for Bayern after a decade of loyal and stellar service at Tottenham Hotspur.

He went in search of trophies and hasn’t stopped banging in goals since he arrived in Bavaria.

The problem now though is that Bayern are playing second fiddle in the Bundesliga to Xabi Alonso’s underdogs Bayer Leverkusen.

So much so that Bayern have now made an official approach to entice Alonso to the Allianz Arena and the approach seems to have been met favourably.

Luckypool on the Mersey, who are on the look out for a new manager, might just be about to get a rare ‘no thanks’ from one of their old boys.

Back to Harry Kane though and last night Bayern went into their Champions League group of 16 second leg tie trailing Lazio 1-0.

Harry delivered yet again, scoring a fine brace and helping his team to a 3-1 aggregate win.

Not since Kevin Keegan at Hamburg in the late 1970s has an Englishman been revered and talked about as much in Germany.

PSG also made it through to the quarter finals with a win against Real Sociedad. That could have been us I suppose but I’m relatively comfortable now with the way our season has gone.

Elsewhere in the EFL Championship, things are beginning to nicely take shape.

There were wins for three of the four top sides vying for automatic promotion.

Leaders Leicester disposed of Sunderland at the Stadium of Plight. which should ensure a nervous run-in for the mackems.

It hasn’t really gone very well at all for our jealous neighbours since they drew Newcastle United in the FA Cup back in December.

Long may that continue.

Anyhow, sticking to the original topic and text, I’m going to finish off by asking those in The Mag comments section, who they think is the best striker between Alan Shearer and Harry Kane and why? I’ll also contribute my own thoughts and deliberations below.