News

Dermot Gallagher – This is brilliant from him on the PSG 1 Newcastle 1 penalty incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

However, on this occasion, the former top referee has now given his call on this incident in a Champions League match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at what happened in added time in Paris on Tuesday night…

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about the PSG 1 Newcastle 1 penalty controversy:

“I think the fact the VAR has been stood down this morning speaks volumes.

“It’s just not a penalty, is it? If that was given in the Premier League, the media would be on it for a month.

“It was incredible. And why it was incredible is that this guy is a top referee, there’s no doubt about that. If you watch the game, he was faultless for 96, 97 minutes.

“He’s then been alerted to something by someone else, which he hasn’t given on-field – quite rightly. I really don’t know what he’s seen to change his mind on the screen.

“When I was watching it, I was quite confident he’d say no, walk away and stick to his guns.

“When you’re sent to the screen, and the VAR thinks you’ve made a clear and obvious error, that’s the key issue. That must play on your mind – have I missed something?

“But you’ve got to be mindful going to the screen too that you’re the one making the decision, you retain all options.

“He could’ve said no, in my opinion it struck him. He’s running through his list of considerations – is it a deliberate handball? Certainly not. Has it come from a short distance at speed? Certainly yes. Is his arm in an un-natural position? Definitely not because he’s in a running motion.

“But the key one is – has it come off his body? It hits his chest before his elbow, and the distance between that is almost touching both. He’s got no chance of getting out of the way.

“It’s simple! That four-point checklist, the first one was no, second no, third no, fourth definitely no.

“It’s definitely a deflection so it can’t be handball. I know it’s got to tick one of those to be a penalty, but it doesn’t tick any. Every single box has got a cross in it.

“Miley’s handball, which wasn’t given as a penalty, was only different in terms of the outcome. It deflected off his thigh, bounced up, and you see it all the time when there’s appeals in the Premier League but you see it’s come off his thigh and say no.

“I remember the famous one at Newcastle with Arsenal, where the referee went to the VAR and changed his mind because he saw the deflection, which he hadn’t seen at real speed.

“Last night the referee saw it at real speed, said it wasn’t a penalty and quite rightly carried on.

“You have the laws of the game, you can’t pick and choose them. They’re there, then there’s the considerations for want of a better word, these options.

“That’s your guidelines. Referees don’t have time to go through that on the pitch, it just becomes instinctive. You see that, in their head they know it, whether it’s a penalty or not.

“Newcastle have asked for the observations of UEFA, but whether that becomes public I don’t know. Without doubt they’ll ask for an explanation.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

(PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Brilliant Newcastle United cheated out of win at PSG – Absolute disgrace – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports