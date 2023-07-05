Opinion

Newcastle United history unimportant? This will make you think again

I have recently been watching Pathe re-runs / footage of our famous FA Cup winning Newcastle United teams.

It really does bring it home how long it’s been since we had any domestic success.

Over a decade before my time, in the decade that followed the Second World War, the Geordie folk were living the football dream in a completely different cultural landscape. Rationing was still on hand but thankfully the Geordies didn’t have to feed on footballing scraps.

In the 1950s the FA Cup Final was the only televised match in the footballing calendar.

In 1951 and 1952 Joe Harvey captained Newcastle United to successive victories against Blackpool and then Arsenal.

In 1955 it was Jimmy Scoular’s turn to lift the famous old trophy.

It became a feature that the winning captains would make a speech whilst holding the Cup on the Wembley turf.

What complete gentleman they both were during these occasions and I would recommend all of you to watch the various highlights videos on Youtube.

It was heartwarming listening to good old ‘Uncle Joe’ romantically talking about crossing the Tyne Bridge and returning the Cup ‘home’ to Newcastle after the 1952 Final.

Jimmy Scoular’s dulcet Scottish tones echoed around Wembley again three years later and he was a true sportsman.

He mentioned how well the Manchester City team had played in their 3-1 defeat and reached out personally to the City defender Jimmy Meadows who had his Cup Final dreams shattered by serious injury during the game.

The celebratory scenes in the dressing room after our last FA Cup victory are also excellent.

The three Newcastle United goalscorers Jackie Milburn, Bobby Mitchell and George Hannah, are seen drinking champagne from the trophy, and there is a wonderful clip of the young and handsome Len White proudly beaming for the cameras.

The FA Cup was the only domestic competition where the players received a medal in the Fifties (Burnley were the first team to receive Championship medals when they won the title in 1960).

The League Cup also didn’t come in to existence until the Sixties.

The 1955 victory also made Newcastle United the most successful English club alongside Aston Villa, with 12 domestic trophies.

I have recently read a comment from a younger ‘fan’ that anything historical, especially remembering and saluting the Newcastle United players of our past, is somewhat unimportant.

This is nonsense and I used to love listening to my Dad, my Uncle Billy and my Uncle Tommy reminiscing and telling me tales of the likes of Hughie Gallacher, Wor Jackie and the Robledo brothers.

The FA Cup was the most special of the lot back in the day, and a little part of me would love it to be the first trophy the Toon bring back to Tyneside in the modern era.

HTL

