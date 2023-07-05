News

FA Cup now in danger if this massive decision by the FA proves to have substance – Report

The 2023 FA Cup final felt almost like old times.

A combination of factors, especially the impact of a World Cup finals happening right in the middle of the season, leading to a kind of old style Wembley experience.

Instead of the shoddy second rate experience we have increasingly come to expect, last month’s FA Cup final was held AFTER the end of the Premier League season, kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon, with a comparatively competitive match where Man City eventually won against Man Utd.

However, just when you could maybe kid yourself that the FA Cup was maybe reclaiming some of its previous prominence in the pecking order, a new exclusive from The Times has hit.

They report that they have found out that The FA is ‘considering selling its international broadcast rights for the FA Cup to the Premier League in a move that insiders fear will result in it relinquishing control of its historic domestic competition.’

The Times saying their information is that The FA ‘is ready to accept the Premier League’s offer despite concerns across the game. Senior EFL figures are said to be concerned because of the additional power and influence it would give the Premier League when it comes to the domestic fixture list. The Premier League would be able to sell FA Cup matches to broadcasters across the globe, possibly even in conjunction with the rights to show matches in the English top flight.

The Times going on to add ‘One insider described the sale as potentially the worst decision for the governing body since the FA bowed to the pressure of England’s leading clubs by allowing them to form the Premier League in 1992. “It feels like the FA is capitulating again,” a source said.’

Reacting to The Times exclusive, football finance expert Kieran Maguire has stated that if The FA hand over control of the FA Cup to the Premier League, then we can expect to see it moved to a midweek competition with the exception of the third round and no replays allowed.

Kieran Maguire declaring ‘Suspect deal already done between FA and Premier League but have to go through charade of a tender process to avoid litigation from other parties who have tendered for the rights. Amazing that this is happening before Independent Regulator in place too. Premier League now in charge of domestic calendar.’

