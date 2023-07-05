News

Sandro Tonali meets NUFC representative at Linate Airport before flying to Newcastle – Wednesday update

Sandro Tonali was finally confirmed (see below) as a Newcastle United player on Monday.

This was the second signing of the summer for Eddie Howe, though exciting 18 year old winger Yankuba Minteh will spend next season on loan at Feyenoord.

The capture of Sandro Tonali has caused serious waves in Italian football, with one of Serie A’s young stars moving to Newcastle United and the Premier League.

Now on Wednesday, Italian media obviously tipped off that Sandro Tonali was now on his way to Newcastle.

With Football Italia reporting that the Newcastle United Chief Scout Steve Nickson was there to meet the midfielder inside Linate Airport in Milan, as Sandro Tonali makes his way to Tyneside.

Whilst Milan News captured on video the moment Sandro Tonali arrived at Linate airport this afternoon.

Sandro Tonali was announced on Monday but still has the usual media stuff to do, including photo shoot in his new club colours and interviews with the official club media.

It was previously reported that the Newcastle United squad will begin pre-season preparations as from tomorrow (Thursday 6 July) at the training ground. With now only 10 days until the first season friendly and just the two weeks before the squad fly off to America for three big friendlies against Premier League opposition.

Newcastle United official statement – 3 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

The 23-year-old joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a contract at St. James’ Park initially until 2028.

One of Italy’s most highly rated young players, Tonali has 14 international caps for the Azzurri and has captained his country during this summer’s UEFA Under-21 European Championships.

After beginning his senior career with Brescia, where he achieved promotion from Serie B, he moved to Milan in 2020 – initially on a season-long loan – and has now amassed 130 Serie A appearances.

Last season, he also played in all 12 group and knock-out phase games as AC Milan reached the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Sandro Tonali said: “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

“I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St. James’ Park, I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Sandro to Newcastle United.

“He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us.

“At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe’s top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.

“But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I’m excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead.”

