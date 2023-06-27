Opinion

Serie A in crisis of confidence – Sandro Tonali tipping point with move to Newcastle United

Serie A was at one point the dominant European league.

Back in the 1980s and into the 1990s, it had the glamour, the quality, the… money.

Top English players chose Serie A over the English top flight, players such, Trevor Francis, Mark Hateley, Gazza, David Platt and Paul Ince, as well as the likes of Scottish internationals Joe Jordan and Graeme Souness.

They even started showing live Serie A matches on terrestial TV (everybody could watch it) in the UK, there were highlights programmes and previews, presenter James Richardson soared to stardom.

That was then though and this is now.

Where once Serie A bossed it in the European domestic leagues, there is now only one winner and it isn’t the Italian top tier.

The excellent Swiss Ramble (‘A Brit blogging from Switzerland, usually about the business of football’) has now published this all revealing table

As you can see, this shows (all totals in Euros) what the clubs in each of the top five leagues spent each season. Back in 2013/14 the Premier League was clear at the top but not massively so, Serie A the clear second and not that far behind.

This past decade, the Premier League top each season and whilst Serie A closed to not such a great distance for a couple of seasons (2018/19 and 2019/20), these past three years the gap has grown ever larger, to a yawning chasm in 2022/23.

As Swiss Ramble wrote to go with his table above:

‘Transfer spend is where the Premier League’s financial dominance becomes abundantly clear, as its €3.1 bln gross spend in 2022/23 was more than ALL of the other Big Five leagues combined.’

The Premier League clubs spending 2.2bn euros more than the Serie A clubs last season, almost four times the spend!

Serie A was already having a crisis of confidence and now Sandro Tonali appears to have been the tipping point, with his imminent move to Newcastle United.

The Italian media and football fans in despair, the dominance of the Premier League difficult to live with.

Newcastle United coming in and taking away one of the best Italian midfielders who would have been expected to become one of the mainstays of Serie A for years to come.

Ahead of this summer 2023 transfer windows, these were the eight biggest transfer fees paid for Italian players down the years:

Jorginho – Napoli to Chelsea €57m 2018

Gianluigi Buffon – Parma to Juventus €53m 2001

Christian Vieri – Lazio to Inter Milan €46m 1999

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina to Juventus €43m 2020

Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus to AC Milan €42m 2017

Federico Bernardeschi – Fiorentina to Juventus €40m 2017

Mattia Caldara – Juventus to AC Milan €38m 2018

Filippo Inzaghi – Juventus to AC Milan €36m 2001

So Italian players have been sold for big amounts previously BUT apart from Jorginho going to Chelsea for around £50m (57m euros) five years ago, the other seven were sold from one Serie A club to another.

They may no longer attract the very best players from the likes of England to their clubs BUT the best Italian players tended to hang around in Serie A.

A year ago (11 June 2022) Sandro Tonoli played for Italy at Wembley, the (soon to be Newcastle United) midfielder playing well and on the pitch the whole match in a goalless draw against England in the Nations League.

Checking out those who played was interesting, especially for Italy.

Eleven starters and five subs for the visitors, at the time of that match when playing for Italy, 14 of the 15 outfield players were with Serie A clubs, the exception (amongst the outfield players) was Wilfried Gnonto, who left the youth set-up at Inter Milan at the age of 16 and went to FC Zurich (not sure what the story was there), Gnonto made that sub appearance shortly before moving from Zurich to Leeds. The keeper Donnarumma was with PSG in June 2022 (and still is).

Anyway, this backs up the idea that whilst their league may no longer be dominant, the best home grown players almost across the board, stay in Serie A.

With Tonali swapping AC Milan for Newcastle United though, this may be the finger popping out of the dam, Serie A are worried and interesting to see which top / promising Italy international, will next move to the Premier League?

