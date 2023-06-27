Opinion

2023/24 Newcastle United home shirt price compared to our Premier League big 7 rivals – Interesting

The 2023/24 Newcastle United home shirt went on sale on Saturday 9 June.

Queues had formed very early and the (physical) club shop absolutely rammed as soon as it opened.

The club’s official announcement (see below) on the Friday had made no mention of price.

So those queuing at St James’ Park (or going online) at 8am eighteen days ago, did not know in advance how much they would be expected to fork out.

The Newcastle United home shirt cost £65 for adults last (2022/23) season.

The new 2023/24 Newcastle United home shirt rising to £70 for adults.

I noticed a fair few negative comments online about the price from Newcastle fans and so decided to see what our ‘Premier League big seven’ rivals were charging in comparison for an adult 2023/24 shirt…

Over at Manchester City, the champions are charging £75 for the new shirt.

Arsenal are charging fans £80 for their 2023/24 new home shirt.

Chelsea haven’t launched their new shirt as yet but charged £75 for the 2022/23 shirt.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have put their new home shirt on sale and it is £80.

Liverpool have put theirs on sale and it is £75.

Whilst over at Man Utd, they have just put theirs on sale and are charging £80.

Premier League big seven cost of home shirts 2023/24 table:

£80 Tottenham

£80 Manchester United

£80 Arsenal

£75 Liverpool

£75 Chelsea (2022/23 price)

£75 Manchester City

£70 Newcastle United

I think safe to say that there is zero chance of Chelsea dropping the price of their shirts for the new season.

So, Newcastle United actually the CHEAPEST of the seven!

With three charging fully £10 more and every chance that Chelsea will join them when they eventually announce theirs.

No doubt this news vey surprising for many of the Newcastle United fans making negative comments.

My view is, NUFC fans can’t have it all ways, if we are to compete with these other clubs then I think paying market rate on things such as merchandise and match tickets comes with the territory.

Back when Kevin Keegan did his magic back in the 1990s, you heard very few fans complaining about kit and ticket prices, we were watching great football on the pitch and the money that supporters were shelling out, was getting invested back in the team / club.

This is where we are at once again, Eddie Howe putting a great product on the pitch and the money that we pay, will help support that. This is NOT giving money to Mike Ashley.

As the prices show above anyway, Newcastle United are the cheapest of all the seven clubs when it comes to the price of replica shirts for next season.

Yes, I wish it was different, BUT you can’t have it all ways, as I said above.

A bit embarrassing in my opinion, if there are any Newcastle United fans who expect the club’s owners to put in massive amounts of cash to give us a great team, but expect at the same time, the NUFC fans to pay far less than those at other clubs for tickets and merchandise.

Even worse, anybody complaining now about ticket or merchandise prices, who also continued to give Mike Ashley money for tickets and/or shirts, money that encouraged the FCB to keep hold of the club for so long, until enough Newcastle United fans boycotted and forced the sale of NUFC.

If you think the new kit costs too much, then just don’t buy it, keep your negative comments to yourself.

Newcastle United 2023/24 home shirt official announcement – 9 June 2023:

‘Premium performance sportswear brand Castore has today revealed the latest Newcastle United home kit, to be worn by the club throughout the 2023/24 season.

The new season marks three years of partnership between Castore and Newcastle, with the Manchester-based company designing and manufacturing high-performing playing and training kits for the Premier League side.

After a successful campaign, which saw the Magpies finish inside the top four, next season’s kit will be the first to feature the Champions League logo in 20 years.

The new kit features a 1980s retro inspired collar and remains traditional, featuring the club’s iconic black and white stripes – celebrating past triumphs as the Magpies enter a new era under head coach Eddie Howe.

The jersey boasts a split side hem for movement, laser cut holes in the underarms for breathability, a dropped and shaped hem to give the top style, and the distinctive Newcastle United club crest woven on the left side of the chest.

The shorts feature contrasting panels and a side seam split for range of movement, with the woven crest on the right thigh. And finally, the socks include a cushioned heel and footbed, while displaying ‘NUFC’ proudly on the front, with Castore branding on the calf.

Tom Beahon, co-founder at Castore, said: “We are incredibly proud to reveal the latest Newcastle kit for the upcoming 23/24 campaign. This season marks our third with this fantastic club, and we couldn’t be happier to see their inspiring success in the Premier League this season.

“The strip pays tribute to the rich heritage of Newcastle United Football Club, while encompassing a slick, modern style and key high-performance features required for elite level sports.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the side take on Europe next season and will be hoping they can continue the impressive feats they have thus far achieved since Eddie Howe joined the club.”

Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer at Newcastle United, said: “We are excited by the launch of our 2023/24 home kit, which we know will inspire both our men’s and women’s players on the pitch and our incredible fanbase off the pitch.

“Castore has done an incredible job to design a sleek and modern kit that taps into our rich club heritage.

“I think our fans will also be delighted with the way Castore have incorporated our new front-of-shirt sponsor, Sela, into this fantastic design.

“Our teams and our fans will proudly wear this kit as we welcome the world to St. James’ Park next season; excitedly embarking upon another Premier League campaign and our return to the UEFA Champions League.”

The kit will be on sale in stores and at shop.nufc.co.uk from 8am BST on Saturday, 10th June 2023.’

