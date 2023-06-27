News

Ibrahimovic gives his verdict on Sandro Tonali move to Newcastle United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived on loan from Barcelona in summer 2010 and helped AC Milan win Serie A, the Sweden international scoring 14 goals.

A decade later at the age of 38, the now veteran striker arrived in January 2020 as a free agent from LA Galaxy, that season AC Milan ending the season sixth in the league.

That summer (2021) a 21 year old midfielder arrived from Brescia in a £5m deal (pus sell-on bonus clause), Sandro Tonali making an instant impression, 25 Serie A appearances that season as the club went from sixth to second.

One year on and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sandro Tonali were celebrating together, having helped AC Milan to their first league title in eleven seasons.

The striker with eight goals and three assists, the midfielder with five goals and two assists, as AC Milan climbed back to the top.

After managing only four appearances, 144 minutes and one goal last season, at the age of 41 Ibrahimovic announced his retirement three weeks ago on 5 June 2023.

Not the only one who is moving on from Milan, as Sandro Tonali is now set to move to Newcastle United, once his involvement at the 2021 Euros is over.

The midfielder’s now retired former teammate, asked about Tonali making the switch to Newcastle United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic talking to Italian media about Sandro Tonali moving to Newcastle United:

“I think that Sandro Tonali is ready for the Premier League.

“It depends on him.

“I helped him understand the right mentality he needs to win… and he has won.

“He grew a great deal at Milan and has more to go.

“But he will do very well in England.”

