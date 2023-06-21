Transfer Market

Newcastle United working on Sandro Tonali deal as he and James Maddison are the primary targets – Sky Sports

Wednesday morning has seen Sky Sports report that James Maddison and Sandro Tonali are the two Newcastle United primary targets in this transfer window.

News broke on Tuesday night both in Italy and in England, that a bid had been made by Newcastle to sign the AC Milan and Italy international midfielder.

Pete Graves of Sky Sports says that Newcastle United are ‘very keen’ on Sandro Tonali, desperate to add him to their midfield.

The 23 year is a very versatile midfielder, capable of playing a number of roles, including the ‘6’ and ‘8’ positions, a potentially ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes, with maybe a fluid system that could allow the to each get forward in turn.

A 50m euros (approx £42.8m) transfer fee was widely reported by The Athletic and many others to have gone in, an opening bid for AC Milan to consider.

Sky Sports report that this Sandro Tonali deal continues to be worked on by Newcastle United, as they look to get players in ahead of pre-season work starting in early July. The first pre-season friendly is now only 24 days away, when Newcastle visit Gateshead, before then three days later going to Ibrox along with 8,000 traveling NUFC fans.

Sky Sports insist that James Maddison is the other primary target for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United. Many of the more reliable NUFC journalists have been reporting recently that the overall Newcastle United summer transfer plan is for the vast bulk of the money available to be spent on two top end midfielders and then other more value for money signings to be made, to strengthen the squad. James Maddison and Sandro Tonali very much fitting the bill.

Sky Sports add that Newcastle United do have a number of back up targets BUT that they are very keen to get Sandro Tonali and James Maddison in as their top two targets.

