Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton started for Brazil in this action packed six goal thriller – A Newcastle United first

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton started on Tuesday night at the home of Sporting Lisbon, a first for Newcastle United to see two players starting for Brazil.

The friendly against Senegal actually seeing five Premier League players in the Brazil line up, with Paqueta (West Ham), Ederson (Man City) and Richarlison (Spurs) also starting.

Just to complete the Premier League / English based look, Senegal also had four starters who play their club football in England, with Moussa Niakhate (Forest), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester) and Ismaila Sarr (Watford).

All looked to be going according to plan as Brazil opened brightly and Paqueta put them 1-0 up on 11 minutes, however, Diallo equalised in the 22nd minutes.

Level at the break, the game was decided in a three minute spell, Brazil defender Marquinhos scoring an own goal on 52 minutes and then on 55 minutes, Sadio Mane making it a shock 3-1 scoreline to Senegal.

Brazil had been the dominant team but punished by Senegal’s finishing (and that own goal), but Marquinhos quickly gave them hope, as he scored at the right end in the 58th minute.

Pressing for an equaliser and more goals, Brazil instead gifted another to seal the result, in the seventh minute of added time, Sadio Mane scoring from the penalty spot for his second goal after Ederson had fouled to give away the spot-kick.

Bruno Guimaraes played the full match, whilst Joelinton was subbed on 67 minutes with Brazil 3-2 down.

Both Newcastle United players played ok and indeed Brazil weren’t that bad overall, more a case of Senegal punishing them with their finishing, only four shots on target all night and winning 4-2.

Brazil are in a state of flux currently and with Tite stepping down after the World Cup, still haven’t appointed a new permanent manager. Ramon Menezes is the interim boss and as well as last night’s defeat Saturday’s 4-1 win over Guinea, the only other game so far since the Qatar World Cup was a 2-1 friendly defeat to Morocco.

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil 4 Guinea 1 Friendly – Played at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona

A perfect international debut for Joelinton.

The Newcastle United midfielder starting his first ever Brazil game and scoring the opener on 27 minutes. A free-kick from the right was touched by a couple other Brazil players and the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

Rodrygo scoring a second three minutes later before Guinea pulled one back just before the break. Militao added a third just after half-time, with Vinicius Junior scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Joelinton had been subbed on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, with NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Iceland 1 Slovakia 2 Euro Qualifier

Kucka gave Slovakia a 27th minute lead, only for Iceland to equalise four minutes before the break from the penalty spot, scored by Finnbogason. Suslov though getting a win for the visitors when scoring on 69 minutes.

An excellent performance from Martin Dubravka, still to be beaten in open play in the three Euro group qualifiers so far, this the only goal he has conceded in the trio of matches.

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay 2 Nicaragua 0 Friendly

Miguel Almiron with a superb run and finish on 62 minutes opens the scoring , as Paraguay go on to win 2-0. After only three goals in his first 43 internationals, Miggy now has four goals in his last six games for Paraguay.

Holland 2 Italy 3 Nations League third place play-off

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in this third place play-off in the Nations League. Ronald Koeman once again refusing to give the Newcastle star his international debut.

Monday 19 June

England 7 North Macedonia 0 Euro Qualifier

England took apart a very poor opposition at Old Trafford. Goals from Rashford, Phillips, Kane (2) and Saka (3) doing the business.

Kieran Trippier sat this one out, whilst Callum Wilson won his eighth cap when replacing Harry Kane on 74 minutes, seconds after Kane had made it 7-0.

Switzerland 2 Romania 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar once again named on the bench and Switzerland totally dominated, 2-0 up at the break. However, a host of missed chances came back to haunt them, As two very late goals gave Romania a lucky point, the second of those goals coming in the second minute of added time, only seconds after the Newcastle defender had been subbed on.

Tuesday 20 June

Brazil 2 Senegal 4 Friendly – Played in Lisbon

