Opinion

Two latest Newcastle United sponsor deals ‘to now be scrutinised’ as related parties – A bit late for that

Newcastle United sponsor deals continue to make headlines.

The subject of ‘related party transactions’ going hand in hand with these headlines.

On Sunday morning I am seeing even more of these headlines and indeed this is the case pretty much every day.

These Newcastle United sponsor related headlines are typical…

‘Newcastle United deal will now be scrutinised…’

‘Premier League now stepping in to scrutinise new Newcastle United sponsor arrangement’

‘Latest Newcastle United sponsor in doubt as Premier League now set to scrutinise the deal’

As for the reality, three official Newcastle United announcements:

On 7 June 2023, the club announced (see below) a new deal with noon.com for 2023/24. The digital e-commerce platform had been the club’s sleeve sponsor for the 2022/23 season and that arrangement is to continue, with presumably a sizeable increase, due to the staggering progress at Newcastle United on and off the pitch. especially the top four finish and Champions League football exposure now an added attraction.

On 9 June 2023, the club announced (see below) a new front of shirt sponsor. We already knew that the Newcastle United owners had done a deal to compensate FUN88 and end their deal years earlier than had been contracted. Now we learned that Sela would be the new front of shirt sponsor for 2023/24 onwards.

Also on 9 June 2023, the club announced the launch of the new 2023/24 NUFC home kit, which of course featured both Sela and noon.com. The replica kit sales to begin on Saturday 10 June.

So then, these ‘Two latest Newcastle United sponsor deals ‘to now be scrutinised’ as related party transactions’… really???

There is no doubt that any deals are ‘related party transactions’ that Newcastle United would striker with either Sela or noon.com.

Saudi Arabia PIF own 80% of Newcastle United, they also own 50% of noon.com and as I understand it, 100% of Sela.

However, that is all fine, just so long as the related party transactions pass the Premier League’s recently installed ‘fair deal’ scrutiny, where an independent committee will scrutinise any deals of £1m and over, comparing the related party deal to what other Premier League clubs have previously and currently agreed. The Premier League having set up a data base of all these previous deals that have been struck.

The committee to of course also take into account the current situation of the Premier League club in question.

Which with Newcastle United having finished fourth in the Premier League, now able to offer Champions League exposure, plus having seen a higher proportion of their matches chosen for live UK broadcast so far in 2023 than any other (22 of 26 matches January – May 2023)… is a very different set of circumstances to what was the case when previous deals were struck by Mike Ashley. Plus of course the fact very few PL clubs now seen as more desirable than Newcastle United when it comes to sponsorship.

However, one thing is especially laughable about these never ending media headlines stating that these Newcastle United sponsor deals are now to be scrutinised.

What they all have in common is that they have no foundation in fact, they have no quotes from anybody with any credibility, there is no Premier League spokesperson stating that scrutiny is now to take place of these Newcastle United deals, for one very obvious reason.

The way this works with the Premier League, is that football clubs when reaching a £1m+ deal with a related party, will then forward the deal to the Premier League and their independent scrutiny committee. Who will then check it out and if it passes, the Premier League club in question then announces the deal and starts selling replica shirts with the newly agreed sponsor(s) on it.

Honestly, if the journalists in question really believe that this is being done the other way around and now at some point in the future the Premier League’s independent committee is going to give a ruling, that potentially could say no deal to Newcastle United for either Sela or noon.com, then they (journalists) are even dafter than I assumed they were.

For anybody to seriously think that these proposed sponsor deals would be played out in public, rather than dealt with confidentially and looked at by the appropriate PL independent committee, BEFORE then being officially announced, is ludicrous.

Newcastle United official noon.com announcement – 7 June 2023:

‘Newcastle United is extending its sleeve partnership for the 2023/24 season with noon.com, the Middle East’s leading digital e-commerce platform.

The evolving partnership continues to provide an avenue for supporters in the Middle East to connect with the club through innovative activations in the region, as well as the ability to purchase official 2023/2024 Newcastle United shirts.

Fans will be able access kits quicker than ever before, with next day delivery in Saudi Arabia and as little as 15 minutes in the United Arab Emirates, via the noon.com mobile app.

Ever-present on the left sleeve of all shirts last season, noon.com received global exposure throughout the 2022/23 campaign as the club reached its first domestic cup final in 24 years and achieved a top four finish in the Premier League.

Moving into the 2023/2024 season with UEFA Champions League football returning to the city, noon.com branding will be displayed on all team kits, across all competitions, along with a presence at St. James’ Park on matchdays and exposure across the club’s digital assets.

Commenting on the partnership extension, Ali Kafil-Hussain, Chief of Staff at noon.com, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Newcastle United Football Club for a second season after the tremendous success of our first year together.

“We truly believe that the sky truly is the limit with Newcastle United FC, and we couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds as we bring even more value to our customers and fans.”

Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer at Newcastle United, added: “After an incredible first season of partnership, we are delighted that noon.com will continue as Newcastle United’s Official Sleeve Partner for the 2023/24 Season.

“noon will be proudly worn on our sleeves as our men’s team returns to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years and our women’s team, after their title winning season, continue their ascent in women’s football.

“Newcastle United’s ambition is to become the most supported Premier League football club in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region. Partnering with noon undoubtedly helps us achieve this ambition.

“The club has the fastest growing fanbase in Saudi Arabia, having grown over 600% in the last year, and noon has contributed to this extraordinary growth. Similarly, Newcastle United’s increased broadcast exposure, with noon on our sleeve, has helped noon to get into more homes in Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East, than ever before.

“This is truly a partnership where both parties are supporting each other in achieving shared objectives.

“One of the Middle East’s most popular and trusted digital companies, partnering with the fastest growing Premier League club in Saudi Arabia, is a recipe for success. We thank noon.com for their continued support and trust in our partnership.”

Last season, noon.com and Newcastle United partnered in a series of supporter-led initiatives including a surprise ‘meet and greet’ session in Riyadh – with first team players taking part in coaching clinics with young fans.

noon.com has also played a key role in Newcastle United’s esports programme in Saudi Arabia, partnering with video gaming centre VOV to host exclusive Matchday Gaming Parties where fans had the chance to win VIP trips to St. James’ Park.

noon.com is the region’s leading digital e-commerce platform for fashion, electronics, beauty, groceries, home, and baby products, operating online and through its hugely popular super-app.

The noon Group has built a fully-fledged ecosystem in just over five years, including digital marketplace noon.com, noon Food – a local food delivery app, quick commerce with noon Minutes, and Namshi – the Middle East’s leading fashion e-commerce platform.

Newcastle United’s full range of 2023/24 kits will be unveiled this summer across nufc.co.uk and club channels.’

Newcastle United official announcement – 9 June 2023:

Newcastle United is delighted to announce a new multi-year front of shirt partnership with Sela, a pioneering destination and experiences organisation.

After achieving a fourth-place finish in the 2022/23 Premier League season, Newcastle United will proudly showcase Sela at the front and centre of its iconic shirts as the club embarks upon a long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/24 campaign.

The agreement between the two rapidly growing organisations will see them uniting at an exciting stage in their respective journeys, with Sela – the driving force behind a wide range of spectacular events, iconic destinations, and attractions in the Middle East – becoming Newcastle United’s front of shirt partner.

Sela brings brands and people together by creating, constructing and operating unique destinations and recreational experiences. Created in Saudi Arabia and with its origins in the sports events industry, Sela continues to provide comprehensive football opportunities from elite to grassroots level locally and internationally.

As well as bringing global sports and entertainment events to the Middle East, Sela has delivered iconic properties and attractions. Its portfolio includes the Riyadh Boulevard, Riyadh City and Boulevard World entertainment experience venues, and the luxury VIA Riyadh complex, as well as the state-of-the-art Jeddah Superdome and Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina, to name a few.

The agreement represents an integral part of Sela’s continuing global expansion. The partnership with Newcastle United will reach, engage and connect with the Magpies’ rapidly growing global fanbase and audience through a range of physical and digital activations.

Darren Eales, CEO at Newcastle United, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sela as our new front-of-shirt partner. This partnership follows a highly competitive commercial process and we believe we have found the perfect front of shirt partner to support us in reaching our objectives on and off the pitch.

“We team up at an exciting time in the history of both organisations given both share an ambitious vision to expand their brands globally.

“Fan engagement is central to what we do at Newcastle United and, in Sela, we are partnering with an organisation with shared interests that has delivered incredible events and experiences to millions of people over many years.

“Closer to home, we will work closely on the design and operation of a new fan zone area at St. James’ Park, taking inspiration from Sela’s incredible properties elsewhere.”

Peter Silverstone, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Sela joins us on our exciting journey back into the UEFA Champions League, enabling us to reach and engage with an even greater global audience together. We are proud to put their brand at the front and centre of our next stage of growth as an elite global Premier League club.

“Our partnership will provide a key gateway to growing our fanbase globally, and specifically in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, while showcasing Sela’s activities and iconic destinations and properties, as they look to diversify their business activities in the UK and beyond.

“Sela has an incredible track record in delivering experiences across recreational sectors, and particularly in marketing sporting assets and properties including the Spanish Super Cup and Italian Super Cup.

“We believe they will market our club and brand accordingly, boosting our aim to be the most supported Premier League club in Saudi Arabia – a country with a young, digitally-savvy population that is hugely passionate about football.

“We look forward to announcing further details of our partnership in due course.”

Ibrahim Mohtaseb, Senior Vice President at Sela, commented: “This partnership is about Sela being part of the next chapter for the club.

“It’s about us supporting the men’s, women’s and Academy teams. And it’s about bringing to life world-class experiences, which is at the heart of what we do as a company.

“For Sela, it all started with football more than 25 years ago. Today, we have grown into a multi-faceted company creating experiences and amazing destinations that millions of people enjoy each year, across a range of sport, entertainment, hospitality and retail settings. Now we are embarking on the next stage of our international growth.

“Where we can put our resources and innovation to good use for the benefit of fans, the club and the wider communities it serves, we will do so.”

Newcastle’s 2023/24 home kit, with the new Sela branding, will be available for supporters to buy in store and online at shop.nufc.co.uk from 8am BST on Saturday, 10th June.’

