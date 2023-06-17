News

Alexander Isak missing from matchday squad as Newcastle United pair star for England

Alexander Isak was nowhere to be seen on Friday night.

Sweden comfortably winning 4-1 against New Zealand without the Newcastle United striker.

Alexander Isak actually not even in the matchday squad, though no reason for Newcastle fans to worry.

As the Sweden boss had decided to use last night as a match to give some less experienced players a game, Tuesday night Alexander Isak will be expected to be playing, as Sweden have a big European group qualifier away against Austria.

Fabian Schar also experiencing a night with no time on the pitch.

An unused sub as Switzerland just about avoided embarrassment, the Swiss scoring twice in the second half but Marcio Vieira pulling one back for minnows Andorra in the 67th minute. Switzerland scraping to a win in this Euros group qualifier.

However, joy for the Newcastle pair in the England squad.

Kieran Trippier played the full match as England won 4-0 in Malta in their latest Euros Group match, now in a dominant position with nine points from three games.

Callum Wilson replaced Harry Kane with half an hour left and England leading 3-0 (an own goal, one from Alexander-Arnold, plus a Kane penalty).

Callum Wilson made his England debut back in November 2018 in a win over the USA and scored in that 3-0 victory, Friday night saw the Newcastle striker score his second England goal almost five years after the first.

A bit of a soft penalty awarded and Callum Wilson coolly making it 4-0 from the spot. That makes it seven appearances for England and two goals, though he’s only had 221 minutes on the pitch in total. Hopefully a chance to add more minutes (and goals…) on Monday when England face North Macedonia.

James Maddison also playing well on the night in only his second England start.

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil v Guinea (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Barcelona

Iceland v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay v Nicaragua (Miguel Almiron) Friendly

Holland v Spain or Italy (Sven Botman) – Nations League third place play-off

Monday 19 June

Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

