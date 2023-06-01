Opinion

Fabian Schar gives emotional brilliant interview to Swiss media about life now at Newcastle United

Fabian Schar was a sensational signing by Rafa Benitez.

July 2018 seeing the Switzerland international joining Newcastle United for only £3.5m.

Rafa Benitez having been tipped off that Fabian Schar had a very low relegation selling clause in his Deportivo La Coruna contract.

What a buy he has been, excellent under Rafa at Newcastle United and now on a whole other level in this Eddie Howe side.

In between, Fabian Schar perfectly summed up the cluelessness of the Steve Bruce era, as Bruce didn’t rate the stylish defender. Preferring pretty much anybody else – Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, even midfielder Isaac Hayden at times.

Anyway, thankfully the Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce era is just a distant nightmare now…

Eddie Howe pairing Sven Botman and Fabian Scar this season to devastating effect.

With their Newcastle United players now having time off, Fabian Schar is back in Switzerland.

He has been talking to Swiss media about what has happened at Newcastle United, then also what we all have to look forward to…

Here are some highlights from his excellent emotional interview.

Fabian Schar speaking to Blue Win:

“For me, this has been the best and most beautiful season of my entire career.

“I have never felt more comfortable in a place than in Newcastle.

“The cooperation in the team and with the coaching staff is unprecedented.

“I feel a great sense of happiness and a lot of gratitude for being able to experience this phase.

“If you think about where we were a few years ago, no one would have believed us capable of such a path.

“The fans are in seventh heaven – and so are we, of course.

“It’s unbelievable that we were able to maintain our pace for a whole season in this strong league.

“It was also an incredibly good season for me personally. I was injury-free in almost every game.

“For almost 15 years there have only been two teams outside of the top [‘Big’] 6 to reach the Champions League – Leicester and us. Knowing that is good. To have prevailed over 38 games against these competitors can hardly be overestimated.

“Eddie Howe is the best coach of my career.

“It’s difficult to define in just one area. He has so many good facets. His training theory is first class, there is not even a hint of boredom in any meeting.

“What he announces always makes sense.

“The way he meets me on a personal level suits me extremely well. People are important to him. This is an outstanding component for him. He also asks a player on a day off; you can discuss very private matters with him. I’m in a very familiar relationship with him.

“The many good characters [of the squad] also simplify the inner workings enormously; the fun factor is not neglected.

“The new owners have invested very carefully and made clever transfers. There was no sign of a spending spree. Instead, some funds have been put into infrastructure. They did a really good job. The change of strategy was necessary.

“At the moment the fans are just grateful. Everyone knows where the club came from. For years Newcastle suffered [under Mike Ashley].

“I’m really looking forward to that [Champions League with Newcastle United].

“There will be a breathtaking atmosphere in our stadium.

“For me, another dream is coming true.

“A year ago, I wouldn’t have thought such a thing even remotely possible.”

With perfect timing, Newcastle United have put together this compilation of long range passes from Fabian Schar, just one of his many strengths.

Four minutes of @fabianschaer spraying passes about effortlessly. 😎 Enjoy.

What a player and great to see him thriving under Eddie Howe.

Just where would we, Fabian Schar and the fans, have all been now if Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce had remained???

