Joelinton gives classy impressive Brazil press conference ahead of international debut(***) – What a player

Joelinton giving his first Brazil press conference.

Ahead of making his international debut (***The Newcastle United surely set to get his first senior minutes for his country, with two low key friendlies against Guinea and Senegal coming up in the next seven days).

Joelinton declaring he is ‘living a dream’, having topped off a magnificent season at Newcastle United, with this Brazil call-up.

This Joelinton Brazil press conference on Monday reported by Globo Esporte, as he explains how his career has been turned around, thanks to Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce leaving St James’ Park and the arrival of Eddie Howe under new NUFC ownership:

“Since the arrival of Eddie Howe at the club, my career has been reborn.

“The change of position was natural [from centre-forward to more withdrawn], happening gradually.

“When he arrived he already saw that I had the quality to do, I’m very happy in the position.

“Eddie is a guy that I have total respect and affection for, since his arrival at the club, always giving me confidence and helping me to evolve.

“This evolution comes since I changed my position and started playing in the midfield, last season, the sale of Newcastle United and the arrival of the new coach.

“I knew that last year was difficult [to be called up by Brazil], with the team already formed for the World Cup, but I knew that if I kept evolving – and that’s what I did, I never stopped working – I knew that my time would come .

“Now I’m here, I hope to show my quality to come back other times.”

Joelinton was actually giving a joint press conference, alongside 21 year right-back Vanderson who plays for Monaco.

One topic brought up was racism, sparked by the latest shocking experiences of Vinicius Junior in La Liga.

This Saturday’s friendly against Guinea will be coincidentally played in Barcelona, ​​at the stadium of Espanyol, the Brazil side will use the occasion to highlight their opposition to racism.

Amongst the initiatives will be the team wearing an all-black uniform for the entire first half, before changing to their usual kit after the break.

Vanderson speaking first about racism and especially the problems Vinicius Junior has experienced:

“In the middle of 2023, this [racism] can no longer be accepted.

“We know what our teammate [Vinicius Junior] went through. I think this action is very important.

“I hope that this will not happen in football anymore, that we have peace and racism has no place in football.”

Joelinton then continued the fighting racism conversation:

“It is an important moment to talk about racism.

“It has been talked about for a long time, but many things still need to change, there is the fight against racism, but not much has changed when today, in the 21st century, things like this are still happening.

“What you have to do is keep talking, we know it’s difficult, but we’re always trying to improve the world so that the next generations don’t have to go through this.

“I hope it can open people’s minds more in relation to racism.

“After the game [at St James’ Park] against Arsenal this season, I received some messages with racist insults, but it passed, it does not affect anything in my life.”

These latter quotes from Joelinton, regarding racism, have been given plenty of media coverage today.

However, I don’t think they have been put into proper context.

When seeing the reporting of the Newcastle midfielder’s quotes, I have seen some people on social media making an assumption (as Joelinton didn’t elaborate on details of the origin of the racist messages) that the racist messages / insults must have been from Newcastle fans, upset they didn’t win the match.

However, I find that very difficult to believe, especially as you couldn’t have a more popular player at the moment in the eyes of the NUFC fanbase.

That match against Arsenal was full on (Joelinton and other NUFC players in the photo above, not happy when VAR overturned a penalty early on at 0-0) and whilst Newcastle fans and players were angry at, amongst other things, how easy Arsenal players were falling to the floor. Arsenal players and fans were angry and frustrated at a supposed lack of protection from the referee, with only two yellow cards shown to Newcastle players.

The NUFC players were getting stuck in for sure and nobody more so than Joelinton, who despite some tasty challenges, didn’t get a yellow (unlike so many other matches this past season!).

So anyway, I strongly assume that the most likely place these post-Arsenal racism insults / messages were coming from, was Arsenal supporters.

Of course, wherever they were from is completely unacceptable and anybody behaving like that should be prosecuted and named and shamed, whoever they support.

The Brazil match against Guinea is on Saturday, at Espanyol’s Cornellà-El Prat Stadium, then they play against Senegal next Tuesday, at José Alvalade, home of Sporting, in Lisbon.

