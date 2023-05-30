News

Steve Parish gives educated nuanced overview on Newcastle United ownership to Gary Neville

Some interesting comments from Steve Parish.

The Crystal Palace owner talking about the issues surrounding ownership at certain football clubs.

Interviewed by Gary Neville, Steve Parish giving this educated nuanced overview on Newcastle United ownership in particular.

Steve Parish interviewed by Gary Neville on The Overlap:

“With the state-owned clubs, I personally feel that as long as we deal with a country as a country, that anybody should be allowed to own a football club.

“We allow anybody to buy a business.

“The benefits those owners have brought to their clubs and to their towns, I think it is very difficult to stand in the way of that.

“It is very difficult to stand in the way of what’s happening at Newcastle United, which is a fantastic news story for football.

“I am sure all the investment that will go into a fantastic town [such as Newcastle Upon Tyne], a place that I have visited a lot, I have businesses up there and I have got a lot of affinity for [will be a massive positive].

“But we [also] need rules because there are some people who have just unlimited money.

“If you just make it you can spend what you want, the rest of us might as well just pack up.

“I’m talking about the Liverpools, Man Utds, Arsenals and Tottenhams, not just the Crystal Palaces.

“We need to embrace all that is good about those situations.

“Just make sure we have a fair and level playing field.

“There is a lot of work to be done on that in order to get the rules right.”

The fact is, every Premier League club looks at any situation solely from their selfish point of view.

Nobody at any other club raised any concerns about what Mike Ashley got up to for almost a decade and a half as owner of Newcastle United. Running the club into the ground and taking all the benefits for himself.

Newcastle United then suddenly look a potential threat and suddenly every other club is taking a keen interest in NUFC.

Good to hear what Steve Parish had to say as it was a refreshing change, not just repeating the usual nonsense we hear whenever Newcastle United are mentioned.

